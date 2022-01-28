Chris Jones: The Bengals outplayed us in Week 17

Getty Images

The AFC Championship game features a pair of teams that met in the penultimate week of the regular season in the Bengals and Chiefs.

The venue was different, as the clubs met in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. But the teams are largely the same given that they played so late in the year.

The Bengals won that game 34-31 in part because they converted a third-and-27 with a 30-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase with 3:19 left in the contest. Then a late defensive penalty allowed Cincinnati to hold the ball to kick a field goal as time expired to win.

On Thursday, defensive lineman Chris Jones was asked in his press conference what he took away from that loss.

“I learned that they outplayed us,” Jones said. “Came to a critical situation at the end, goal line stance. A couple bad calls. It’s going to be a battle. That’s what I know for sure. It’s going to be a battle.”

Jones added that the team is now able to make corrections based on that film for Sunday’s contest.

Kansas City’s defense struggled against Chase, him to catch 11 passes for 266 yards with three touchdowns in that contest. If the team can better contain the star rookie receiver and get after Burrow like the Titans did last week, it will be tough for Cincinnati to win at Arrowhead Stadium.