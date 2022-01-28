Deebo Samuel: I don’t watch film of other receivers, no other receiver does what I do

Getty Images

Some NFL players like to watch film of other players who play their position, trying to pick up tips for how they can improve. San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel does not.

That’s because no one else in the NFL plays quite the same position as Samuel does: Although Samuel is a wide receiver, he’s also a running back, and Samuel says his role in the 49ers’ offense is so unique that watching tape of any other player in the NFL wouldn’t really apply to what Samuel himself does.

“There’s not another receiver in the league that plays like me and do the things that I do. I don’t see the need to watch anyone that don’t do the things that I do,” Samuel said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Samuel really is unique. He had 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards during the regular season. No player in NFL history had ever topped 1,400 receiving yards and 300 rushing yards in a season before. He’s doing things that other NFL players don’t do.