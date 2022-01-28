Dolphins request second interview with Brian Daboll

Getty Images

Word this week was that the Dolphins wanted to speak with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll again about their head coaching vacancy.

They’ve now formally requested the chance for a second meeting with him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported the request on Friday.

Any interview would likely come next week, but it may be contingent on the choice that the Giants make. Daboll has already interviewed with them twice and reports have him and Brian Flores pegged as the favorites to get the job. The Giants are expected to make a decision over the weekend.

49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are the other candidates who are reportedly in the mix for second interviews in Miami.