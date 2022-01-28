Dolphins request second interview with Brian Daboll

Posted by Josh Alper on January 28, 2022, 2:23 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Word this week was that the Dolphins wanted to speak with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll again about their head coaching vacancy.

They’ve now formally requested the chance for a second meeting with him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported the request on Friday.

Any interview would likely come next week, but it may be contingent on the choice that the Giants make. Daboll has already interviewed with them twice and reports have him and Brian Flores pegged as the favorites to get the job. The Giants are expected to make a decision over the weekend.

49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are the other candidates who are reportedly in the mix for second interviews in Miami.

5 responses to “Dolphins request second interview with Brian Daboll

  1. Daboll was Alabama’s OC and QB coach in Tua’s freshman season. If anyone has an informed perspective on whether Tua is a viable NFL QB, it’s him. This will be an interesting one to watch if it comes to pass.

  2. Miami, NY and Chicago Daboll should have been a shoe in all 3 teams need a guy with a proven track record of developing a young QB.

  3. Why would a new first time GM select Brian Flores as a head coach? He has problems getting along with people, has gone through 3 offensive coordinators, 2 defensive coordinators, several position coaches. HE has openly feuded with his last GM. I would not touch Flores with a ten foot poll.

  4. If Daboll rejects Miami, it means he does not believe in Tua at this level and the Dolphins better go QB shopping once again!

  5. Why would a new first time GM select Brian Flores as a head coach?


    Because he was a really good head coach, whose main problem was being good enough to ovecome his organization tring to totally tank in y1, then taking a weak team to the playoffs despite QB injuries in y2, then just missing out in a 9-8 y3.

