Giants announce Brian Daboll as 20th head coach in franchise history

Getty Images

The Giants made their hiring of Brian Daboll official, announcing the former Bills offensive coordinator as the 20th head coach in franchise history.

Daboll, 46, joins new General Manager Joe Schoen, who was the assistant G.M. of the Bills during Daboll’s four seasons there.

Daboll also was a candidate for the Dolphins’ job, having coached Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named head coach of the New York Giants,” Daboll said in a statement. “Thank you to Joe Schoen for believing in me and to John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for entrusting me with this position. My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff – a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games. That’s why all of us do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent and to win. I have a pretty good idea where our fan base’s feelings are right now, and I get it. I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the results we all want.”

The Giants interviewed six candidates for the head coaching position. In addition to Daboll, they spoke to former Dolphins coach Brian Flores; defensive coordinators Leslie Frazier of Buffalo, Lou Anarumo of Cincinnati, Dan Quinn of Dallas and Patrick Graham of the Giants.

Daboll succeeds Joe Judge, who was fired Jan. 11 after two seasons with the Giants.

“We interviewed several people who are incredible coaches and all of whom are going to enjoy much more success in this league in their current positions and as a head coach,” Schoen said. “With that said, we – me and ownership – all felt Brian is the right person to serve as our head coach. Over the last four years, I have observed first-hand Brian’s strengths as a leader. He is an excellent communicator, intelligent, innovative and hard working. Brian’s genuine and engaging personality is refreshing. He fosters relationships with the players and coaches around him. He is progressive in his vision and values collaboration, two of the attributes we think are essential. I am thrilled to partner with Brian and welcome he and his family to this side of the state.”