It’s another Playmakers podcast Friday

PublicAffairs

It’s Friday. That means it’s time for another Playmakers podcast.

What’s the Playmakers podcast, you ask? Where’ve you been, we reply?

It’s the exclusive audio companion to the book of the same name that will be released on March 15. To get access to it, preorder the book and then register at the Hachette website.

If you haven’t preordered, today’s the last day to get TWENTY-FIVE PERCENT off at Barnes & Noble. Just use this code: PREORDER25.

Amazon continues to offer the book at a 10-percent discount. You also can purchase at Books-A-Million, Bookshop.org, or an independent bookstore via IndieBound.org is the place to go. Signed copies remain available via Premiere Collectibles.

So preorder (if you haven’t) and sign up for the podcast (if you haven’t). And then ask a question for today’s Playmakers podcast (if you haven’t, or if you have).