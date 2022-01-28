Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy was never in jeopardy, Dan Quinn has signed multi-year extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2022, 11:11 AM EST
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he was never considering firing head coach Mike McCarthy, and that his major focus since the Cowboys’ playoff loss has been keeping defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Jones told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News that he and McCarthy have been working together to keep Quinn in Dallas rather than leaving for a head-coaching job, and that Quinn has agreed to a multi-year extension to remain with the Cowboys.

“My goal was to keep the continuity of this group together. We met many times face to face with Dan, myself and Mike, to coordinate and talk to him,” Jones said. “We were very much in a competitive environment because we felt Dan did have the opportunity to be a head coach.”

Quinn interviewed with the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Giants, and Vikings while declining a chance to interview with the Jaguars, but he has ultimately decided to stay in Dallas.

17 responses to “Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy was never in jeopardy, Dan Quinn has signed multi-year extension

  3. Going to pay a fortune to an OC and DC to cover for a mediocre coach who has literally 2 jobs- clock management and player discipline- but fails at both.

    It shouldn’t be forgotten that MM brought in the DC that did such a spectacularly poor job last year, that Quinn now looks like he walks on water and is highly sought after by comparison.

    Expect the Jerrypalooza Festival of mediocrity begun in 1196 to continue unabated.

  4. Well…if we recall,Jerry invited Mike over for a sleepover before the hiring was official. They spent quality time up in Jerry’s treehouse. Jerry just doesn’t invite anybody up in his treehouse.

  7. So, he’s resigned to loosing Kellen Moore?
    Makes sense since Sean Payton calls his own plays.

  8. Really, Jerry? So you weren’t furious with McCarthy right after that bad play call and ugly loss? I think that most other teams would have cut him loose.

  9. Jerry is only acting this way because he definitively knew he couldn’t get Payton for at least a year.

    At least, I hope that’s the case.

  11. Never in danger of losing his job?….then you weren’t doing your job as owner Jerry. Had to have crossed your mind

  12. Jerry did pretty much the same thing with Jason Garrett and Wade Phillips. Garrett was basically the head coach in waiting. I want to believe the Sean Payton to Dallas talk but I have a hard time thinking Jerry would give up the control that Payton would require. Jerry tried that with Parcells but could help himself and signed Terrell Owens over Parcells’ objections ultimately leading him to leaving.

  13. Jones recognized the value of coaching stability a long time ago and is no longer going to succumb to chasing the pretty butterfly.

    Truth is McCarthy improved the team over last year in every phase. That gets you fired in toxic and dysfunctional workplaces. The Jones’ are working hard to avoid dysfunction.

    ==========

    McCarthy is a great pilot.

    He’ll get you to the scene of the crash every time. Guaranteed.

