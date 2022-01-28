Josh McCown gets second interview to be Texans head coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2022, 2:31 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins
The Texans are serious about hiring the completely inexperienced Josh McCown as their head coach.

McCown is getting his second interview with the Texans today, according to NFL Network.

It is believed that McCown is the only candidate to get a second interview. That’s usually a good sign that he’s viewed as the top candidate by the team’s decision-makers, including owner Cal McNair, executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and General Manager Nick Caserio.

McCown had a long career as an NFL quarterback, mostly as a backup, and has never coached other than some volunteer work at the high school level. He would be the least experienced head coach hired in the NFL in many decades if the Texans hire him.

17 responses to “Josh McCown gets second interview to be Texans head coach

  1. I like Josh. He did some fine work in Chicago being not Jay Cutler that one year.
    Can’t shake the feeling Easterby/Caserio just want their yes man and somehow Josh is even more that guy than Dave Culley. I hope he thrives in spite of it, but man this has disfunction written all over it.

  2. My guess is that he’s the only one desperate enough to take the second interview. The rest declined after confirming the dysfunction at the first one.

  4. That’s very Texans. Kind of makes you understand why Watson lost his mind down there.

  7. Please let this happen, LOL. It’s embarrassing for a franchise but what can you expect? You let poison seep into your organization, like Easterby, and bad things will follow including decisions. He is the sole reason where they are at with Watson.

  12. Would hardly be the first guy off the street to transition from being a player to a QUARTERBACKS coach, and by all accounts, well-liked. But if they name him head coach of an NFL franchise with no coaching experience, these people are as crazy as they’re accused of being.

  13. I don’t think they should have fired Culley. Hell, he probably should have been awarded Coach of the Year for getting 4 wins with that team.

  14. Just give him the job already and see how he does. They’re making themselves look even dummer by dragging it out and trying to legitimize it.

  16. orpackran says:
    January 28, 2022 at 2:44 pm
    For the life of me I cannot figure out why the Texans continuously suck.

    —————————————————————————————-

    Because they do things like this

  17. As good as they played at times this year, you’d think they’d be salivating at the thought of adding both Brian Flores and Deshaun Watson for 2022. But yeah, Josh McCown and Davis Mills is a solid plan. Are these guys getting paid to tank this team?

