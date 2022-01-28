Josh McCown gets second interview to be Texans head coach

Getty Images

The Texans are serious about hiring the completely inexperienced Josh McCown as their head coach.

McCown is getting his second interview with the Texans today, according to NFL Network.

It is believed that McCown is the only candidate to get a second interview. That’s usually a good sign that he’s viewed as the top candidate by the team’s decision-makers, including owner Cal McNair, executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and General Manager Nick Caserio.

McCown had a long career as an NFL quarterback, mostly as a backup, and has never coached other than some volunteer work at the high school level. He would be the least experienced head coach hired in the NFL in many decades if the Texans hire him.