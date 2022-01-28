Packers keeping Adam Stenavich, whom Broncos had interest in interviewing

Getty Images

The Packers are prepared to lose quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy to the Bears, but they are holding onto another of their offensive assistants.

The Broncos sought to interview Packers offensive coordinator/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich for their offensive coodinator job, Mike Klis of 9News reports, but Stenavich is staying in Green Bay.

The Packers could not block Stenavich from interviewing since the job was a promotion, so they have either promised him the offensive coordinator job in Green Bay and/or have given him a raise to decline the Broncos’ request.

The Packers lost offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week as he left to become head coach of the Broncos. Now, Getsy could leave to join Matt Eberflus’ staff in Chicago.

It would give Getsy a chance to call the plays, something head coach Matt LaFleur does in Green Bay.

NFL Media reports that LaFleur wants to interview Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger, a former quality control assistant under LaFleur, and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson for the offensive coordinator position.