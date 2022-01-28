Patrick Graham to interview with Vikings Saturday

Getty Images

The Vikings hired a new General Manager this week and one of their first orders of business after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s arrival was to set up a head coaching interview.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings are set to interview Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their vacancy on Saturday.

Graham has interviewed for the opening with his current team as well, although it looks like they’ll be going in another direction when it comes time to make a hire. The Steelers have also shown interest in talking to him about their defensive coordinator opening, which would likely take a backseat to any head coaching aspirations.

Graham spent the last two seasons with the Giants after spending the 2019 season in the coordinator role under Brian Flores in Miami.

The Vikings have also interviewed Todd Bowles, Jonathan Gannon, Nathaniel Hackett, Kellen Moore, Raheem Morris, Kevin O’Connell, Dan Quinn, and DeMeco Ryans. Hackett is now the Broncos head coach and Quinn is remaining the Cowboys defensive coordinator.