Rams’ Eric Weddle on playing 61 snaps vs. Buccaneers: “No way was I coming out”

Getty Images

Eric Weddle had been retired for two full years before the Rams called him and asked him to sign for the playoffs, but he has shown no sign of being out of shape. He played 61 snaps on Sunday against the Buccaneers and says he feels great.

Weddle told the Deseret News that the Rams’ coaches told him that he could come off the field when he was tired and be spelled by backup safety Terrell Burgess, but Weddle rarely felt the need to come off the field and ended up playing 85 percent of snaps.

“From the onset, it has been how I felt during the game and how the game was going,” Weddle said. “The first game worked out well. I didn’t have to push too much. But in the second game, I was feeling good. I was running around and playing well. The coaches were saying if I was feeling good just stay out there. In a game that close there was no way I was coming out.”

Weddle has been running, lifting weights and playing basketball during his two-year retirement, and that has been enough to keep his body healthy.

“I couldn’t say I was in football shape. But I was in good enough shape to give it a run. I just had to get my body to match up with what my mind was telling it to do,” Weddle said.

Weddle is now one win away from playing in his first Super Bowl, something he retired two years ago thinking he’d never get to experience.