Report: Colts to interview Joe Cullen for defensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

The Colts will be talking to an assistant from another AFC South team as they look for a new defensive coordinator.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team is set to interview Joe Cullen on Saturday. Cullen was the defensive coordinator for the Jaguars this season and remains under contract to the team for the time being.

Cullen was a defensive line coach for the Jags earlier in his career and has also been a position coach for the Browns, Buccaneers, and Ravens. He interviewed with the Ravens for their coordinator opening before Baltimore hired Mike Macdonald.

The Colts need a new defensive coordinator because Matt Eberflus was hired as the head coach of the Bears this week.