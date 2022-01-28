Report: Giants choose Brian Daboll as next head coach

Getty Images

The Giants want to get the most out of Daniel Jones. They’ll do it with the guy who has helped get the most out of Josh Allen.

Jay Glazer of Fox reports that the Giants have decided to hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the team’s next head coach. The two sides currently are working out a contract.

Daboll gets the nod over Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Daboll, who also was under consideration in Miami, presided over an offense that has seen Allen become a star player over the past two years. Despite some regular-season struggles in 2021, the Bills hit their stride in recent weeks, culminating in a pair of incredible performances from Allen and the offense against the Patriots and Chiefs.

The Giants have made it clear that Jones will be the quarterback in 2022. Daboll will be the person entrusted with making Jones into a far better quarterback than he has been during the first three years of his career.