Report: Packers interviewed Kevin Koger, set to interview Brian Johnson for OC opening

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week that the team plans to promote from within to fill the offensive coordinator hole left by Nathaniel Hackett moving to the Broncos as their new head coach, but they are reportedly speaking with outside candidates as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has interviewed Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger and that they are expected to interview Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson for the position.

Koger was an offensive quality control coach for the Packers in 2019 and 2020 before joining Brandon Staley’s staff as their tight ends coach. Johnson just finished his first season with the Eagles after serving as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at the collegiate level at Florida and Houston.

The in-house candidates for the job are quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich, although Getsy reportedly has other suitors for his services as well.