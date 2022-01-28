Saints plan to interview Brian Flores

Getty Images

The Saints got a later start on their head coaching search than other teams, but they’re trying to make up for lost time.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Saints plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for the vacancy created by Sean Payton’s decision to step down after 16 years on the job. That plan may hit a snag this weekend, however.

Flores interviewed for the Giants’ head coaching job this week and is seen as a strong candidate for that job along with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The Giants are expected to make their choice this weekend and that could result in Flores coming off the market before the Saints have an opportunity to speak with him.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was an assistant in New Orleans, were quickly identified as candidates in New Orleans. They’ve also requested an interview with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but reports have indicated he’s likely to get the job in Jacksonville.