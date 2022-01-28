To get the most out of Justin Fields over the long haul, should the Bears have hired an offensive coach?

The Bears haven’t had a franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman. The Bears hope to have one in Justin Fields. The Bears hope the next coaching staff will nudge Fields in that direction.

The Bears have decided that said coaching staff should be led by former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. That’s their prerogative, obviously. But the decision comes with a challenge, and a potential problem.

It becomes critical for the Bears to have an excellent offensive coordinator. They’ll reportedly interview Pep Hamilton; whoever gets the job, the Bears need an offensive coordinator who will create the right connection with Field. Who will get the most out of Fields. Who will develop and mentor and help Fields become the best quarterback he can be. If that happens, if the Bears thrive and Fields rises, the offensive coordinator will become a prime candidate to secure the head-coaching job with another team.

If he leaves, Eberflus will need to replace him. And if things continue to go well, that coordinator will be gone, too. That’s why — especially with a young quarterback who already has had a rookie year that went poorly enough to get the coach fired — it’s better to hire an offensive-minded coach. If the team thrives, the coach will be there. The relationship with the quarterback will remain, and it will strengthen.

Sure, the Bears obviously decided the Eberflus will be a better coach than any of the offensive-minded candidates. But how can they be so sure? Whenever a coordinator becomes a head coach for the first time, it’s a projection. A roll of the dice. A hope. A wish.

If that projection is being made for a team with a young and unproven quarterback, I’d want to not undermine the relationship between coach and quarterback. I’d want the head coach to have an offensive background, making him the one person in the organization who is most closely tied to the young quarterback — and the one person who won’t get hired away by another team.

To get the most out of Justin Fields over the long haul, should the Bears have hired an offensive coach?

  1. Belichick, McDermott, Tomlin, and Harbaugh among many others didn’t come from the offensive side of the ball and they seem to be doing alright.

  2. This acts like for a QB to have success they must have an offensive minded HC and there’s plenty of evidence throughout the history of the NFL to suggest otherwise.

  3. no. mcdermott is a defensive minded coach, allen’s doing fine there. another example is herbert and staley. if the player can play, a good oc will work just fine.

  5. Tend to agree but step one is hire who you believe is the best person for the role. How did Belichik do with Brady in his formative years?

  6. Why do people think a defensive coach knows nothing about developing a QB? Football isn’t that complicated you have to dedicate yourself to one side of the ball. I guess Brady never developed under his defensive coach.

  7. It was a terrible hire. They had to hire a offensive minded head coach. Instead, the Bears do Bear things and bring in another DC as head coach after drafting a potential star QB, that needs developing, last year. And for the people that say, “just hire a great OC”. What happens if this occurs and they have a great season? The great OC leaves to take a head coaching position. Rinse and repeat. The hire was terrible!!!!!

  8. Just get the best head coach, I don’t care what side of the ball he’s on. Big Ben and Russell Wilson both turned out fine with defensive HCs

  9. All those years that Peyton Manning had Tom Moore and Tom got almost zero consideration for a HC job.

  10. It feels like with the Eberflus hire, the Bears are trying to get back to the Lovie Smith days. Meaning, a tough fast 4-3 base defense that takes the ball away, strong ground game, and low risk/low reward passing game. Justin Fields has incredible talent but so did Jay Cutler and we saw how far that got him in Chicago. The rumblings of bringing over Philly’s pass game coordinator have me nervous because their passing game is terrible. I think the bigger risk in the new regime is not that Justin Fields will be overexposed to hits and mistakes, but underutilized. It will definitely be a compelling offseason / preseason storyline in any case.

  11. Who is Just Justin Fields? Everyone acts like this guy is the next Tom Brady or something! Made poor decisions with the football, can run yes but come on! Has more of I’m a bust than anything!

  14. BuckyBadger says:
    Why do people think a defensive coach knows nothing about developing a QB? Football isn’t that complicated you have to dedicate yourself to one side of the ball. I guess Brady never developed under his defensive coach.
    ==

    The point of this article is that if you have a young QB that needs development, but you choose to hire a defensive-minded head coach, then you had better hire a great offensive coordinator and give him free reign to do his job.
    Bill Belichick may have may have influenced Tom Brady’s focus and determination, but he didn’t develop his skills. Belichick left that to a good offensive coordinator and capable position coaches.
    Will the Bears do the same? Even if that is their intent, are Virginia McCaskey and/or Matt Eberflus capable of identifying and making the right choice?
    We’ll find out soon enough.

  16. Who says fields is the guy, he wasn’t that impressive last season. Everyone anointed him as the next lamar.

  17. Defensive coach helps a young QB understand defenses. Fields can always hire a QB coach in the off season to work on his mechanics, throwing motions, etc. Josh Allen worked with Jordan Palmer in the off season and came back much improved.

  18. The Bears have been stuck in the past for a long time with the mindset that Defenses win champs’. We still hear about the ’85 Bears dominating. NFL rules have shifted to favoring offenses more than ever. No contact to QB’s or hitting defenseless receivers over the middle…on and on. Currently there are maybe 3 successful Def. head coaches in the league. Bills, Pats & Seahawks. Whereas Def. head coaches in Denver and Minn. no longer have jobs. Denver just hired an Off. head coach. Not sure how Bears ownership can keep a blind eye to what’s now the trend. Maybe they actually have a plan to bring in a very capable OC that can overcome this. Just a few thoughts but I have my own problems to worry about…whether Aaron remains with the Pack or not.

