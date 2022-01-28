Tyrann Mathieu, Darrel Williams questionable for Chiefs

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Friday that he thinks safety Tyrann Mathieu will be cleared in time to play against the Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, but his status remains up in the air for the time being.

Mathieu has been listed as questionable for the game. That listing reflects the fact that he still needs to be cleared from the concussion protocol after returning to practice this week.

Running back Darrel Williams drew the same listing. Williams played eight snaps in the Wild Card round before missing last Sunday’s win with a toe injury.

Williams was a limited participant in practice on Friday. Everyone else on the active roster, including Mathieu, fully participated in the last session of the week.