Urban Meyer didn't understand the NFL, or didn't care

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2022, 10:19 AM EST
A year ago, Urban Meyer was bringing a lifetime of college football excellence to the NFL. He apparently didn’t know what he was getting himself into.

Even if he should have.

Meyer recently appeared on Dan Dakich’s podcast to lament what became an abject failure, one of the worst less-than-one-season flame outs in league history. It’s almost as if Meyer made no effort whatsoever to research, to learn, to understand how things worked in the NFL. It’s almost as if he thought all he had to do was say, “Urban’s here” and it would all work out.

“It was the worst experience I’ve had in my professional lifetime,” Meyer told Dakich, via Audacy.com. “What really got me, I almost don’t want to say people accept it, I mean, you lose a game and you just keep — I would seriously have self-talk. I went through that whole depression thing, too, where I’d stare at the ceilings and [think], ‘Are we doing everything possible?'”

Apparently, they weren’t. Apparently, Meyer didn’t know or refused to accept that success in the NFL requires something different than success in college.

“I really believed we had a roster that was good enough to win games,” Meyer said, further confirming that he doesn’t understand how the NFL really works. “I just don’t think we did a great job. It eats away at your soul. I tried to train myself to say, ‘OK, it happens in the NFL.’ At one point, the Jaguars lost 20 in a row. Think about that . . . and we lost five in a row at one point and I remember I . . . just couldn’t function.”

Meyer sounds like a bad loser. And not in the traditional throws-the-checkboard-and-the-checkers-into-the-air sense. He sounds like someone who, when he fails, has no idea what he needs to do to try to change it. It sounds as if, instead of going all in, he simply checked out.

“It is different,” Meyer said about coaching in the NFL. “Just the amount of time you get with your quarterback. Just the amount of time you get with your team. The roster management. How you practice. The amount of reps you get before you go play a game, to me, was shockingly low.

“For example, we would practice, you maybe get one or two reps at something, next thing you know you’re calling it in the game. In college, you never do that. In college, you’re gonna get at least a dozen opportunities to practice that before you ask a player to go do it in the game. So, there are a lot of differences.”

That sounds like a copout, an excuse. A flimsy way to externalize blame for failure. Because plenty of coaches are thriving in that environment. Meyer, who arrived at the NFL for the first time on the wrong side of 55, didn’t want to humble himself and learn the NFL game. Instead, he wanted to continue to ride his horse down the street butt naked, and to be praised for it.

“Used to be in college, the reality is you spend 75 percent of your time recruiting,” Meyer said. “In professional football, there is no recruiting. It’s all scheme and it’s all roster management.”

OK, so all that time spent recruiting in college can be used on devising schemes and roster management, right? Unless Meyer simply wasn’t working hard enough (which is possible), he clearly wasn’t working smart enough.

And maybe that’s the fundamental problem. In college, he could sweet-talk his way to a roster of superior players who transcended scheme. At the NFL level, it’s all flattened from a talent standpoint. It’s more about studying film and crafting strategies and searching and searching and searching for any edge that can provide the wafer-thin difference between victory and defeat.

It’s stunning that Meyer didn’t know that. Either he did and he believed he could bend things his way or he didn’t. Regardless, it’s lunacy that he believed he could thrive in the NFL without dramatically changing his approach to coaching.

He shouldn’t have wanted to come to the NFL. And the Jaguars shouldn’t have wanted him. Maybe that’s why no one else did.

  1. He probably stopped caring when he found out he couldn’t cheat in the pros like he did in college.

  4. This is why I appreciate the pro side of sports far more than one hit wonders in college. They really put in the work to be great, not have it handed to them. No BMOCs here.

  5. He’s posturing for a job now but nobody should ever hire him after this. Watching the guy on the sideline was a hoot- totally disinterested, he knew he was way over his head. He stole the money…took the job knowing he was incompetent.

  6. I’m a Buckeye fanatic. Strategy and in game coaching were never Urban’s strength. He simply recruited players far better than most every other coach. He used that advantage until he met a team just as talented. In those games, which were rare, he was a so-so coach. He wasn’t a good fit at all for the NFL. To have any chance at that level, he needed to recruit the best coaches and coordinators. He didn’t figure that out.

  7. The guy whose entire career was built around 5-star recruits and having more talent than other teams looked at the Jags and thought they were good enough to win? That’s just nuts. That’d be like walking into Rutgers and figuring Year 1 you’d be able to hang with Michigan and Ohio State.

  9. Urban Meyer is the epitome of the coddled sports figure. Everything done for them. Every advantage thrown their way because they have a “special talent” of some sort. In his case, it was recruiting and bullying young athletes to win at any cost. When he found out the hard way that wasn’t going to work with grown men, he didn’t know what to do. I have zero sympathy for this con man. He’s nothing but a grifter and charlatan. I’m also not naïve enough to think he won’t get another shot at some university desperate for relevance in their program. He will take it and use it as a stepping stone just like so many other bad apples like him. I.e. Bobby Petrino, Lane Kiffen, et al

  10. Had Urban not heard of professional football before? Even a casual fan could tell you the biggest difference between college and the NFL is that you can’t win by just getting better players than the other guys have.

  13. It is why every year, it is the SEC and Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma and one side team. It is all talent, talent, talent. NFL, the salary cap looms, the worst teams draft first, and only so many roster spots. NFL makes it real. College, ahhhhh.

  14. Or what about the possibility that it’s both? I really think it’s both not understanding and not caring. He must be good at selling and talking people into things such as recruiting and convincing the Jaguars to hire him. But actual football coaching, schemes, X’s and O’s? Not so much. His best move would probably be opening a car dealership in Columbus, if he doesn’t already have one. He is essentially a used car salesman.

  16. His Chapter in the NFL will always be remembered as “The Twerk and the Jerk”. His post firing comments do not endear him to anyone.

  17. As a Jags fan I watched all of Urban’s after game press conferences and he never had a answer to play calling. He doesn’t know X’s and O’s. When reporter who ask him about scheme and players not being on the field in certain situations he always said “you’ll have to ask Bevell (OC) or Parmalee (RB coach)”. He never knew or had an answer for any play calling questions. So what that tell us now is all he has ever done is college is convince the best high school players in the country to play for his team and he’s done his job. All of his assistant coach did all of the day to day coach long and game planning and he just took all the credit. You’ve been exposed. You played yourself

  18. No doubt part of it came from him being so unlikable. Vrabel coached under him at Ohio State and it’s obvious he hates Urban and that seems to be the norm for all his former assistants. NOBODY from his college staffs agreed to come with him to the NFL which says all you need to know.

  19. We all know that some University is going to be desperate enough to hire this guy. He won’t stay unemployed even though he deserves too.

  20. Sadly Urban Meyer and Mr Khan didn’t realise it when he got hired, but there were plenty on here who knew from the get go.

    and that does include me !!

  21. A supreme example and case where the coach and the owner are simply delusional and should simply not be where they are … and for the coach or so called one well you’re going to be exibit A of wot not to do or say for quite some time … and should you actually get paid in this horrid money grab, well its simply an utter crime on the owners dime who frankly has not shown to be much better at figuring out the league as well .

  22. I’m amazed that he was so clueless in the NFL. All one must do to recognize the incredible difference between college and pro football is to look at how many college phenoms wash out in the pros. ALL of the players are “top recruits.” Even a blowout in the NFL comes down to a handful of plays that went in favor of the winning team. Typically, the “better team” in an NFL game has 2-3 more players who are demonstrably better than the players on the other team. I am not a coach at any level, but I know that much. What a waste of a season for Jaguars fans and the Jaguars organization.

  23. He was like a guy that sold Harley-Davidsons taking over a used car lot and thinking it was the same thing

