Washington signs David Mayo to contract extension

Washington is gearing up for its big announcement of a team name and uniforms next week. But the club got one piece of on-field business taken care of on Friday.

The Football Team announced that its signed linebacker David Mayo to a one-year contract extension.

Mayo has been in the league since Carolina selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He came to Washington for 2021 and appeared in 16 games. He was mainly a special teams staple throughout the season, but started for games toward the end of the year.

Mayo has appeared in 102 games with 23 starts, recording 201 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, four passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries.