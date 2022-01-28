Zac Taylor: It’s felt like a normal week for us

Getty Images

The Bengals won their first playoff game in more than 30 years earlier this month and they are in their first AFC title game since 1989, so it’s fair to say that most of the players on the team are walking on unfamiliar ground right now.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that he hasn’t noticed a change in the way his team is approaching the game, however. Taylor was asked at his press conference if he’s observed anything different around practice given the stakes of the game.

“I haven’t felt that at all. It’s been a normal week for us,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

It’s unlikely that Taylor would cop to seeing a tight team in practice this week, but there’s not much reason to think that the Bengals will shrink from the stage after a pair of playoff wins. They also played and beat the Chiefs in the regular season, which should help keep focus on playing the game rather than freaking out about the stakes.