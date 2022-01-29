49ers activate Trenton Cannon, promote Nate Sudfeld

Getty Images

The 49ers announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

The team announced that they have activated running back Trenton Cannon from injured reserve and waiving wide receiver River Cracraft. They also elevated linebacker Mark Nzeocha and quarterback Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad.

Cannon played mostly on special teams in 11 games for the Niners during the regular season. Cannon suffered a concussion in a game against the Seahawks in early December.

Nzeocha has played in the last four games. Sudfeld served as a backup when Jimmy Garoppolo was out of the lineup, but Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that his elevation is not a sign of concern about Garoppolo’s right thumb and that Sudfeld is not expected to be active against the Rams.