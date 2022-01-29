Bears hire Ian Cunningham as assistant G.M.

Getty Images

The Bears are hiring Ian Cunningham as their assistant General Manager, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Cunningham takes over as the right-hand man for Ryan Poles, who was hired Tuesday as the team’s new General Manager.

Cunningham is leaving the Eagles, where he was the director of player personnel.

He joined the Eagles in 2017, first serving as the director of college scouting. He was promoted to assistant director of player personnel in 2019 and director of player personnel in 2021.

He previously spent 2008-16 with the Ravens, first as a player personnel assistant and then as an area scout.

Cunningham, like Poles, is a former offensive lineman. He started 31 games for the University of Virginia. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2008 but didn’t make the final roster and turned to the personnel side.