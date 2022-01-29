Cooper Kupp is first receiver ever with 2,000 yards combined in regular season and postseason

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp fell short of breaking the single-season records for catches and receiving yards, but when playoffs are included, he has broken both records this postseason.

Kupp now has 159 catches for 2,191 yards in 19 games (17 regular season, two postseason), the most in NFL history for a combined regular season and postseason.

The previous records were 156 catches by Saints receiver Michael Thomas in 2019 (16 regular-season games and one postseason game) and 1,977 yards by Larry Fitzgerald in 2008 (16 regular-season games and four postseason games).

Calvin Johnson, who owns the single-season record with 1,964 receiving yards, played on a Lions team that didn’t make the playoffs when he set the record in 2012.

Kupp is averaging nine catches for 115 yards per game this season, which would put him on pace to have 168 catches for 2,306 yards after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. If the Rams win, Kupp would be on pace to finish the full regular season and postseason with 177 catches for 2,421 yards after the Super Bowl.