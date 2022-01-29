Cooper Kupp is first receiver ever with 2,000 yards combined in regular season and postseason

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 29, 2022, 9:27 AM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp fell short of breaking the single-season records for catches and receiving yards, but when playoffs are included, he has broken both records this postseason.

Kupp now has 159 catches for 2,191 yards in 19 games (17 regular season, two postseason), the most in NFL history for a combined regular season and postseason.

The previous records were 156 catches by Saints receiver Michael Thomas in 2019 (16 regular-season games and one postseason game) and 1,977 yards by Larry Fitzgerald in 2008 (16 regular-season games and four postseason games).

Calvin Johnson, who owns the single-season record with 1,964 receiving yards, played on a Lions team that didn’t make the playoffs when he set the record in 2012.

Kupp is averaging nine catches for 115 yards per game this season, which would put him on pace to have 168 catches for 2,306 yards after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. If the Rams win, Kupp would be on pace to finish the full regular season and postseason with 177 catches for 2,421 yards after the Super Bowl.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Cooper Kupp is first receiver ever with 2,000 yards combined in regular season and postseason

  1. Heck of a year. and some guy in GB thinks he should be the highest paid receiver in football when in fact he is 30, lost a good step and if it wasnt for the QB throwing all the balls at him he would be good but not great, Kupp is great.

  3. He really wasn’t that impressive against our practice squad NB, 7 catches for 118 and a TD in week 18. I expect a similar outing to the first matchup with the Shark at NB, 11 catches for a buck 22 and no TD’s.

  4. Yeah, 159 for 2191 and 18 TD, no offense to Jonathan Taylor, but Kupp should be the OPOY this year, because, well, come on.

  5. Kupp is great except when he plays the against the Shark/Jimmy Ward, and then he’s just good.

  6. So Thomas still has the record as his average of 9.75 catches and 124 yards per game is better over a 16 game season. Just like Reggie White’s sack record is still tops (21 in 12 games). Again the records will fall and this will create the much desired hype but it does a disservice to the legends of the past. Records should be based o a per game average since the season length has changed a few times. Minimum # of games – 12 IMO.

  8. Calvin Johnson was super human. He could have eclipsed all numbers if he continued to play. Imagine if he had been in the period of huge offense.

  11. Can we give Stafford some credit here? He threw to both Kupp and CJ during their record years. Kupp was no where near these kinds of numbers last year.

  12. Kupp has been the best receiver in the league since he arrived. He’s had a couple injuries that have slowed him down. The kid is a winner. He really doesn’t care about stats. He’s only interested in winning. Like Samuel on the 49ers. These guys change the game. This game will be a real treat, if you like wide receivers. Kupp has enjoyed a career with two QB’s that were both overall #1 draft picks, so he hasn’t had to suffer through bad QB’s, but there’s a reason his QB’s look to him when they absolutely need a big catch. People can argue about who’s the best WR, and that’s part of the fun. I know if I were starting a team, my first two WR’s would be Kupp and Samuel. Then I might get that’s Chiefs guy as my third.

  13. This guy is the NFL version of Buster Posey…a total winner at every level who makes others around him better.

    I detest the guy because he’s a great player and a Ram but he is fantastic in every regard and every team would be better if they had him!

    As for stats…meh. I like what he does on the field better than numbers.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.