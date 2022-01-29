Eli Apple fined for taunting Ryan Tannehill

Getty Images

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple heard from the league office this week.

After teammate Mike Hilton intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the third quarter of last Sunday’s playoff game, Apple stood over Tannehill and bent over to say something to him about the play. Apple was penalized for taunting and he received further discipline during the week.

Apple was fined $5,556 for his actions on the play.

The Bengals were set to have the ball around their 40-yard-line, but Apple’s penalty pushed them back inside their 25 and they punted the ball away after going three-and-out.

Tennessee rallied to tie the game, but Apple tipped a pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine that linebacker Logan Wilson intercepted to set up Evan McPherson‘s game-winning field goal.