January 29, 2022
Rams loose to 49ers 27-24 at SoFi Stadium
For the rest of the world, COVID persists. For the NFL, it’s gone away.

With four teams left, not a single person tested positive for COVID this week. The only COVID-related transaction happened on Friday, when Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie exited the COVID reserve list. He remains on injured reserve.

That’s it. No one was placed on COVID reserve. While, in theory, it could still happen between now and Sunday afternoon, a positive test hinges on players, coaches, and/or staff self-reporting symptoms — or having symptoms sufficiently severe that others notice them.

Late in the regular season, some players were volunteering that they were experiencing symptoms. Now, who in their right mind would tap out of the game that has them on the brink of a Super Bowl?

With no regular testing of vaccinated or unvaccinated players, coaches, and staff, the chances of anyone missing either of Sunday’s games or the game to be played two Sundays later are very slim.

It’s good for football, and it’s likely an indication that, come 2022, the NFL will follow the same approach. Don’t ask, don’t tell, keep going.

Don’t mistake this for passing judgment. It’s just stating facts. There are plenty of other facts regarding the pandemic that plenty of people don’t want to hear. It doesn’t make them anything other than cold, hard facts.

28 responses to “For conference championship week, COVID disappears

  2. About time; COVID’s probably endemic, so on future season injury lists, those infected individuals should be listed as illness.

  4. Being an NFL player is so completely different than everyone else in this pandemic. They are exposed to so many other people. Its unavoidable.

    I would guess the number of players or personnel left on those 4 teams that are both not vaccinated and have not had Covid this year is very small, like 2 people maybe?

    The vaccination rate in the NFL is at 100% for non players (or 99.9) and probably 96% for players. The risk is minimal for that heavily controlled environment.

  6. And why did it take lawsuits to create concussion protocols? This sort of thing right here.

  7. Its 2022, life has to get back to normal at some point.

    Btw how many fans wore mask to college or NFL games this season?

  8. At the end of the day the NFL is a business, and it receives its financing from TV networks. The playoffs generate a ton of revenue, and they probably don’t want to jeopardize that revenue stream with a bunch of the superstars missing these games. I think of it like retail stores around Christmas time. They’re open all year long, but it’s the Christmas shopping that makes or breaks the business. Same deal with the networks and the playoffs. Too bad the rest of society doesn’t use self-reporting. Who would self-report a DUI, or any other crime? We certainly wouldn’t have over-crowded prisons. Hey, maybe the NFL is onto something.

  10. This is the onyl correct way to handle covid in a league full of young healthy man most of whom are vaccinated. If someone, vaccinated or not, starts to experience symptoms then you handle it, if not, let’s play some football.

  11. If Mahomes, Donald, Burrow, Kittle, anyone who takes away from the star power of the weekend got it, the NFL would have the immediate cure in a flash

  12. I said it last summer and got downvoted. The only way back to “normal” is to stop testing altogether. These sports leagues have finally figured it out.

    No tests = no (recorded) cases. Money is king.

  13. Yes I think they should be like the people here in Manhattan, New York City and stay afraid to leave their apartments.

  15. So fine, they are trying to quietly put aside the nonsense. Let ‘em. The nonsense does need to go so its a good direction.

  16. Next year players will be allowed to play with covid just like they’re allowed to play with the flu.

  17. I guess this means NFL players and their families will be dropping dead in a week or two. Good thing Aaron Rodgers can get to a safe place now.

  19. I’ve been wondering about the number of players out due to COVID dramtically dwindling after Wild Card Weekend.
    I forgot that the NFL simply stopped testing to put meat in the seats.

  20. Amazing how facts and common sense finally show up here…. Just went missing for the previous 18 months. Better late to join the common sense side, than never…. Welcome!

  21. I can’t believe it’s even still an issue. It’s a cold. It will always be here. Moving on….

  22. Has it occurred to anyone that COVID is no longer the threat that it was? In fact, it was never really much of a threat to the young healthy players of the NFL. But if you want to keep whining about this, go ahead.

  25. I myself at 54 am just recovering from it after avoiding it for 2 years. I’m fully vaccinated and endured 3-4 days of moderate body temperature increases, headaches, congestion and body aches. I know a lot of people in my age group that experienced the same, if they were vaccinated.
    I know a lot in the age of 30 and below that was vaccinated and had few symptoms when they got it.
    If your not vaccinated, it’s a totally different different often sad story in my age range and above.

    My point is that if you’re vaccinated, it’s possibly no worse than the flue. We don’t shut anything down for the flue.

  27. Great, I remember when the saints lost half the roster to covid for the Miami game that cost us the playoffs. But now it’s don’t ask don’t tell.

  28. If you’re not vaccinated and you actually are healthy, you don’t have anything to worry about. I’m not talking about being over 50 pounds overweight and living life as an asthmatic. Take in vitamins D and C. Plus, don’t forget about zinc.

