Jonathan Gannon gets second interview with Texans

The Texans are bringing in Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for a second head-coaching interview.

Gannon is interviewing today, according to multiple reports.

The only other candidate known to receive a second interview with the Texans is Josh McCown, the retired NFL quarterback who has no coaching experience outside some volunteer work at the high school level.

The 39-year-old Gannon was a coordinator for the first time last season. He previously spent time on the staffs of the Falcons, Titans, Vikings and Colts, as well as at Louisville, where he played college football before a career-ending injury led him to begin working with the team’s coaches while still a student.

Gannon has also interviewed with the Vikings and Broncos during the current coach-hiring cycle.