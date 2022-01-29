NFL fines Tyreek Hill for unflagged taunting during touchdown

Getty Images

The officials missed it. The league office did not.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was fined $10,300 for taunting a Bills defender while running to the end zone during Sunday night’s playoff thriller. Hill flashed a prolonged peace sign at the player chasing him.

It’s textbook taunting, something that should be penalized consistently — or the rule should be scrapped. The Bills would have (should have) had the option to push the point-after try or the ensuing kickoff back 15 yards.

The 2021 taunting point of emphasis (the rule has been on the books for years) was sparked in part by Hill repeatedly using that gesture doing games, which resulted in Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. sticking both fingers (basically, a middle finger) in Hill’s face after the play that sealed Super Bowl LV.