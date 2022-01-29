NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Championship Sunday games

Getty Images

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Four teams remain in the AFC and NFC Championship games this weekend with a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Get the full NFL playoff schedule for 2022 below including TV channels, kickoff times, how to watch information and more. Plus, check back for final scores, results and analysis for every AFC and NFC playoff game.

2022 NFL Playoff Bracket

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule

Championship Round

AFC Championship Game: (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: FOX

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

2022 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

Final score: Bengals 19, Titans 16

Recap: Bengals advance to AFC Championship Game with 19-16 win over Titans

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Final score: 49ers 13, Packers 10

Recap: 49ers knock off Packers in 13-10 win at Lambeau Field

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Final score: Rams 30, Buccaneers 27

Recap: Rams beat Buccaneers in NFL playoff classic

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Final score: Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT)

Recap: Travis Kelce’s overtime touchdown hands Chiefs stunning 42-36 win

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Final score: Bengals 26, Raiders 19

Recap: Bengals end long playoff drought with 26-19 win over Raiders

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Final score: Bills 47, Patriots 17

Recap: Bills dominate Patriots 47-17 to open playoff run

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Final score: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15

Recap: Buccaneers begin their title defense with destruction of Eagles

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Final score: 49ers 23, Cowboys 17

Recap: 49ers hold on for dramatic 23-17 upset of Cowboys

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Final score: Chiefs 42, Steelers 21

Recap: Chiefs advance with dominant 42-21 victory over Steelers

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Final score: Rams 34, Cardinals 11

Recap: Rams advance by thrashing Cardinals 34-11 on Monday night

Check back after each game for final scores