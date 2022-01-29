Report: Raiders could hire Josh McDaniels this weekend

Getty Images

Last Saturday, word surfaced that the Raiders were preparing to make a run at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The finish line may already be in sight.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, McDaniels interviews with owner Mark Davis today. Last night, McDaniels dined with team president Dan Ventrelle.

“If all goes well today,” Rapoport writes, “the hire could come as quickly as this weekend.”

McDaniels will have to be as comfortable with Davis as Davis will have to be with McDaniels. Four years ago, something caused McDaniels ultimately to not accept employment with Colts owner Jim Irsay. Either the Patriots intervened and persuaded McDaniels to stay — or something about Irsay or the Colts caused McDaniels to not proceed.

Regardless, no deal is done until it’s done. With McDaniels, that’s definitely the case.