Reports: Sanjay Lal, Thomas McGaughey interviewing for Bears coordinator jobs

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2022, 11:38 AM EST
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is working to fill out his coaching staff after being hired a couple of days ago.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Jaguars wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal is interviewing for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. There are also multiple reports that Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey is interviewing for the same job in Chicago.

Lal is a longtime receivers coach who has also had stints with the Seahawks, Cowboys, Colts, Bills, Jets, and Raiders. Packers quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy reportedly has an offer on the table to be the offensive coordinator, so Lal may be a backup option in Chicago.

McGaughey has also interviewed with the Chargers and Panthers since the end of the season. Former Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor wound up being hired in Carolina.

