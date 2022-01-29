Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2022, 2:47 PM EST
NFL: JAN 23 NFC Divisional Round - Rams at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s long and impressive playing career has come to an end.

ESPN reports that Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 years. The word comes shortly after a report from CBS Sports that Brady would likely be making an announcement about his plans for the future soon and it came shortly before TB12 Sports posted a farewell message.

Brady said many times this season that he planned to play at least one more year in the NFL, but speculation that he’d hang up the cleats picked up steam before last Sunday’s divisional round loss to the Rams. In a recent interview, Brady said he had no interest in a farewell tour and that pointed to a retirement announcement because a return for another season would have wound up being exactly that.

Brady wasn’t able to add an eighth Super Bowl title this year, but he went out at the top of his game. Brady set a career high with 5,316 passing yards and led the league with 43 touchdown passes while helping the Bucs to a division title. The three-time NFL MVP is the NFL’s all-time leader in completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns and he’s won five Super Bowl MVPs to go with every postseason record a quarterback could hope to achieve.

Brady will add a Hall of Fame jacket and many other accolades to that long list of accomplishments as he’s set the standard for all quarterbacks who will follow in his footsteps.

152 responses to “Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL

  1. Considering the year he had (yards and TD’s) you have to think that this is more about Tampa having a ton of free agents and likely not being able to keep the team together next year. Which makes me think that it could easily lead to an un-retirement if San Fran came calling.

  2. borderline hall of famer. if only he could have played a few more seasons, he probably makes it

  3. I wonder if the football HOF will take a page out of the baseball HOF and now allow a repeated cheater in…

  7. Bye Tommy.

    Brady’s NFL career ended by Matt Stafford. Ouch. That would have been a nice prop bet to cash. Lol

  8. Thank you Tom for helping us fans here in Tampa Bay realize another Super Bowl! You are the best ever!

  9. I doubt we will ever see another like him in a long time. He is a class act. I am sure Gronk will retire this week too.

  11. Of course now the weekend is going to be about Tommy instead of the championship games.

    He wouldn’t want it any other way.

  12. As someone who rooted against him for soooo many years. I wish he would play one more…

  13. Nice of the media to let Brady break the news himself, super respectful on their part. Smh

  14. Congrats Tom – greatest NFL team leader I’ve seen in my time. Enjoy the “quiet life” but look forward to seeing what is next for you.

  15. One of the best sports careers will ever see, and one of the most amazing overachieving stories we’ll see period.

    From a 6th rounder to GOAT. I’ve never seen someone so determined.

  16. Brady was most clutch QB, probably ever. And fortunate he had most clutch placekicker ever, without Adam’s snowbowl and SB kicks there would be no Brady Belicheck legend.

  17. Honored to be able to root for the GOAT for half my life. Thanks Tom for so many amazing memories.

  18. GOAT give him his own wing in Canton. Nobody has done or came close to what he’s achieved.

  19. Red Sox/Patriots/Bruins..but Tommy was my idol. I was 14 in 2001 when he took over for drew.

    He’s gotten me through multiple deployments, and long nights running a beat In a rough part of the county. I’m going to miss you Tom. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

    LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

  23. I’ve been lucky that he has played during the prime of my NFL interest. He’s one year younger that me.

  25. There should be five empty spots below Brady on the list. Then, the second best is Joe Montana. the empty space is for having several hall of fame careers in just one career.

  26. Aww. I started to like Brady after he left NE and ket his personality show.

    One more year Brady, come on.

  27. If your “GOAT” has
    – A worse playoff passer rating than Mark Sanchez
    – carried by refs and luck in 7 Super Bowls
    – A top 5 defense every year
    – a system QB

    Then your goat is Tom Fraudy

  31. The best QB ever. Maybe Mahomey can catch up to his numbers, but it just doesn’t seem likely.

  32. A GOAT QB hall of fame career all powered on avocado ice cream….impressive indeed! Canton awaits!

  33. Fond memories of him thrashing the Packers on the way to the Super Bowl last year. By the way, what time do the Packers play this weekend?

  34. The GOAT. As a life long Pats fan who at one time I was mad that you were taking over for my favorite QB at the time Drew Bledsoe. I grew to like you more and more. Let the trolls troll, the good times roll, and your legacy flow. Cheers.

  36. Love him or hate him, sports always seem a bit diminished when the greats step away.

  37. Undisputed GOAT.Thanks for showing us your commitment to working hard for all the rings you’ve earned.

  38. His accolades sound a lot like Lance Armstrong and Barry Bonds. Cheating for success is the common denominator.

  41. The best to ever play the position, and it’s not even close. Congrats on a HOF career Brady, you are the GOAT.

  42. Love him, hate him, indifferent towards him doesn’t matter. Tom Brady was a show all by himself. I’m guessing he’ll be just fine in retirement.

  44. Brady made Belichick’s career. Next season will be more of the same for the Patriots. And, that’s not a bad thing. It’s just a fact that Bill hasn’t won a ring as a head coach without Tom.

  45. Now us 40 something year olds who always used to dream of playing pro football are gonna feel OLD…

  47. Trying to steal the lime light from the playoffs remaing teams what a diva this guy turned out to be.

  48. I twice had the privilege of watching him play live, and there are things you can see live that you would never pick up on, watching on TV. I never in my life saw anyone more focused than he was.

    We will not see anyone like him ever again in the NFL.

  49. Good for him! Going out on his terms. This may cause a retirement domino as Arians, Gronk, Suh, and others may follow…they all got their Super Bowl to end great careers!

  52. Congratulations on an amazing career. It should be noted how such a competitive nature led to so many championships. It should also be noted that this competitiveness was in alignment with the most competitive franchises of this century — that had a win at all costs mentality. This bordered on cheating and actual cheating that was later discovered and punished. Ironic that Antonio Brown, of his own notorious character, was part Tom’s last championship and definitely a part of Tom’s final season downfall. All-American Champion Tom Brady.

  54. If he remains out of the game if SF does not come calling … well nothing to prove and wifey along with the kids will finally be happy and thanks for 20 years of being a fan…. now dang wot to do about this cap hit in the last contract year as the Buc’s may soon revert back … but time will ultimately tell.

  56. The marks are now officially set. Time for Mahomes to resume the climb. Brady seems unreachable right now but Mahomes is off to a darn good start to reel him in. Still a very long shot but if he has the longevity of Brady, or even Brees or Rodgers, he’ll give it a run. He has the talent and the surrounding cast. He’ll get ring #2 in two weeks.

    – Not a Chiefs fan

  57. I have to shake my head about all the sour, negative, juvenile, petty insults here.

    If you cannot comprehend what Tom Brady has accomplished, and what he has done for the sport, it’s your loss.

  58. Assuming Gronk is done so he and Brady can go to the hall together. Big Ben sure is gonna take a back seat in that induction ceremony

  59. Brady retiring guarantees Aaron Rodgers ISN’T retiring.
    He doesn’t want to be 2nd fiddle to Brady at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies in 2027.

  60. Even as a Raven’s fan I can admit the guy is pretty f’in galactic. Marries Giselle, a super model who’s worth way more than him. Has his TB12 fitness franchise. 7 Super Bowls for two different teams, led the NFL this season with 43 TD’s. Even his last game last week was pretty insane. Plus he’s good looking and is aging backwards. The guy just ain’t human.

  61. Thankfully we will never see this cheating coward on TV, he will be too insecure about his fake hair plugs being exposed in the studio lighting. You know how sensitive Tammy is to everything. He saw how brees got made fun of so he wants no part of that.

  62. Another Phin fan said it above, but as much as I rooted against him I really do want one more season from him. Absolutely the best ever

  64. I’ve grown tired of Brady, year in, year out, practically insisting that the trophy is his with his exceptional intensity. I’m looking forward to not having to turn my TV on and deal with him in some way or another each Sunday.

    However, all of this is because he is without question the greatest QB who has ever played the game.

  66. Famous Jameis welcome back to Tampa! It just makes too much sense not to resign him. He’s gotten more mature and has a good shot to get them back to a Super Bowl.

  67. As a pats fan I’m just exhausted of Brady. There will come a time in the future where I will miss seeing him out there, but at this point it’s just Brady fatigue. He broke the game. Hopefully, Mahomes doesn’t as well.

  69. It’s cool that he went out playing at such a high level, unlike Rothlisberger, Manning and Brees.

  74. I honestly feel like now I have to retire my viewership from the NFL as well. I watched Brady my entire life. The league won’t be the same without him.

  77. One of the greatest competitors in all of sports. Taken in the 6th round as an afterthought, the chip never left his shoulder. It’s extremely hard to do anything at its highest level for 22 years, let alone a sport as violent and draining as football. I’m glad I got to watch what greatness is, and will miss watching him play.

  79. After watching 40+ years of football, and the evolution of the changes to help offenses, I still believe he wouldn’t have lasted, at that level of productivity, if the rules had not changed to favor the offense and QBs.
    QBs are now protected immensely, as we all see (and even he admits). No late hits, not even hard legal hits, no astro turf that feels like cement when you fall. Yet kudos to him: GOTG (Greatest of this Generation).

  80. Forever tainted by the New England systemic cheating program. What did he know, and when did he know it?

  83. Rivers, Brees, Big Ben, and now Brady.
    That was an exciting era in football. We may never see it again but Burrow, Mahomes and Allen give me hope.
    Trevor gives me hope but I don’t see the Jags getting him any help.

  84. As I lifelong Pats fan who well remembers the lean years before Brady, I think as speak for all Pats fans nationwide in thanking Tom for a great 22 year ride. We will never see the likes of him in our lifetime. Thank you Tom! You will be missed.

  86. 20s: 21K yards, 147 TDs, 3x SB champ, 2x SB MVP

    30s: 40K yards, 309 TDs, 2x MVP, 2x OPOY, 1x SB champ, 1x SB MVP

    40s: 23K yards, 168 TDs, 3x SB champ, 2x SB MVP, 1x MVP

    3 HOF careers Goat

  88. Big Ben retired earlier in the week. Now Brady. Gronk is probably next. That’s going to be one heck of a Hall of Fame induction ceremony in five years.

  89. Wowwwwwwwww well you can just see it Tampa was not gonna win another SB there window closed as fast as it opened.

  90. 20 seasons
    14 conference championship games
    10 Super Bowls
    7 titles

    243-73 regular season
    35-12 postseason

    97,569 yards
    710 TD passes

    There won’t be anyone else like Tom Brady ever again.

  91. So sad to see him walk out with the level he still has. A real hero going out on top, thanks for the memories Tommy ! Clearcut MVP 2021, just need to look at PFF stats.

    Can’t believe all the haters. TB wanted a last shot at a SB and got it on year 1, its clear now this year was always the last one, a bonus. and he did not say it so the season was not all about him. Still, some call him egocentric. The guy that lowered his pay for 20 years to get competitive teams around him, the ultimate teammate.

    The media forced an anticipated announcement, seems clear according to previous reports he wanted to do it next week after the conf finals and well ahead of SB not to be a distraction, and his team needs to prepare now for next season. Cant wait until August like others do.

  94. He will pull a MJ, when the QB of a good team is injured.

    I don’t think he can resist the temptation of playing football.

  95. Farewell, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. With a little luck and a lot of skill, he was able to become the greatest of all time. Thanks for the memories, good and bad!

  98. His agent informed The Patriots in a one sided communication. He did not inform the Bucs.

  99. *Tom should have as his HOF byline that he cheated the Eagles out a SB win 2005, Deflate Gate and the other numerous stunts his Head Coach cooked up to gain an advantage. Was he a great QB? Absolutely. Nonetheless, he DID cheat. Good riddance.

  100. Rag all you want, haters, records are records like it or not. Just cheer for your team, admit when you’re beaten. When you lost to TB, you lost to the best!

  102. And unlike Favre, Manning, Brees, Roethlisberger, and every other old Hall of Famer, Tom Brady NEVER hit the wall. 5300 yds, 42 TDs, 13 wins on the way out? And he did it while OLDER than all of them. Incredible!

  104. Love him hate him. He doesn’t demand respect..he commands respect. Unlike the dumdums who think there a debate over Jordan vs Lebron..(It’s Jordan hands down) there’s no debate over TB12 not only the best QB ever but probably the best PLAYER period of all time. But it’s sad he had to spend his life now with a SuperModel Wife and half a billion dollars..I feel bad 4 him..lol Congrats Tom. Honor to watch u play!

  107. Thank you Tom Brady!I got my season tickets in 1998 with friends and family when Pete Carroll was the coach. Little did I/we know how lucky we would be over the next 20+ seasons. I was there 20 years ago this month for the Raiders game and two years ago this month versus the Titans. I also was at Super Bowl 49 in Arizona with my wife and son who was not even born when we first got our season tickets. What a ride! Wishing you and your family all the very best in retirement. Thanks again TB12!

  110. It was an honor watching him play. I started watching him from the moment he stepped in for Bledsoe. Only missed two games the entire time he played for NE. One for my honeymoon and I can’t remember why I missed the other one, guess it means I probably shouldn’t have. I moved outside MA and I don’t know how many thousands of dollars I spent at bars to make sure I never missed the game. Went into debt to get direct tv so I could stop going to bars. Worth every penny.

  111. the rest of the NFL can finally be at peace. 22 years of terrorizing the NFL. its finally over.

  113. As a former kid I can tell you, we don’t care what our parents are doing and appreciate time away from them.. this is simply Tom buying into and espousing the idea that men are to be slaves and servants to the matriarchy. Maybe when his kids are older they’ll want to spend more time with their parents..

  115. As a Packer fan through and through,… I can’t ignore the fact Brady had a stunningly great career in the NFL. Congrats to Tom Brady.
    1st ballot Hall of Fame.

  116. see you in the fall if you can get out of your TB deal…or next year, when you can pick whoever you want to play for

  117. birdwatcher100 says:

    January 29, 2022 at 2:49 pm

    Considering the year he had (yards and TD’s) you have to think that this is more about Tampa having a ton of free agents and likely not being able to keep the team together next year. Which makes me think that it could easily lead to an un-retirement if San Fran came calling
    ——
    If san fran were to call that’s called tampering. Brady is under contract and in case you forgot the 49ers arent exactly flush with draft capital nor would the Bucs want to send Brady to a conference rival.

  119. In 2 years without BB Brady won 5 playoff games.

    In 9 years without Brady (5 in Cle. 4 in NE) BB has won . . . 1.

  120. birdwatcher100 says:
    January 29, 2022 at 2:49 pm
    Considering the year he had (yards and TD’s) you have to think that this is more about Tampa having a ton of free agents and likely not being able to keep the team together next year. Which makes me think that it could easily lead to an un-retirement if San Fran came calling.
    ——————————————————————————————————————
    Considering the year he had… I would hope he would have a lot of yards and TDs when you make the most passing attempts for a season in NFL history. Easy un-retirement? If Brady retires now, he still would be under contract for one more season with the Bucs. They’d own his rights still.

  121. Brady was a warrior heart and having seen all the OG’S. from then to now ,no doubt in my mind this man is the greatest of all time.

  122. birdwatcher100 says:
    January 29, 2022 at 2:49 pm

    Considering the year he had (yards and TD’s) you have to think that this is more about Tampa having a ton of free agents and likely not being able to keep the team together next year. Which makes me think that it could easily lead to an un-retirement if San Fran came calling.

    ——————————————————————————–

    Tampa Bay owns his rights. He couldn’t play for San Francisco without a trade or Tampa releasing him.

  124. Brady is the greatest of all time. Only dudes living in their moms’ basements would disagree.

  125. We gonna talk about him getting his stats and then retiring or we saving that for Brees, etc?

  129. Living Legend.
    Guy has done it all and retires the goat.
    He even defeated father time.

    If him not wanting a farewell tour is accurate then he handled this perfectly. He would just say numbers like 45 or 50 wo that way everyone would just assume that’s his number. No distractions for his team or himself.

  131. I wonder what Exec of the Year BB thinks of this? bWahah

    How ironic…Brady uses TB into a cap hell that will last at least 5 years and NE with a great QB of the future who will only get better.

    Lol!

    Thank you, BB for training Brady. Thanks for everything.

  132. Poor Tommy lovers. 🙂

    So sad and salty now that they realize that Tommy was bodied by Matt Stafford and run out of the league. Lololololol

  133. The people who hate him now will be missing him next season or the season after. A league without likable superstars is just not fun. Look at the modern NBA.

  134. Sure going to miss him.

    One of my favorite things about him is how he watched the ball into the end zone and the look he got on his face, like a kid, whenever he got a key TD. He sure enjoyed he game and made it enjoyable for me. Until Brady came along, I was just a sometime-NFL fan. I’ll return to that if, and when, Brady retires.

    I’m still hopeful this is just sportswriters trying to get a big scoop and it turns out to be not true.

  135. What a strange and memorable day for Boston, perhaps the biggest blizzard of all time, and now this, maybe they will recall it as the Brady Blizzard.

  137. I’ve never said it before because it’s annoying, but…

    The GOAT.

    Was never a pats or bucs fan, but I’m glad I got to witness it over the years.

  139. when the next apocalyptical market collapse occurs, sweetie might be pulling his pads out of the closet!

  141. How ironic…Brady uses TB into a cap hell that will last at least 5 years and NE with a great QB of the future who will only get better.
    —-
    The word out of Tampa is that Arians has given his entire coaching staff permission to look for employment elsewhere. It’s gonna be a complete implosion. Lol

    Who will all the pink hat Patriots fans and new Bucs fans since 2020 cheer for now? 😂

  143. Class act all you haters must not be BUCS fans or Patriots fans. Because if he played for your team You would live the guy

  145. He saw the light, no more Super Bowls with Burrow, Mahomes and Allen.

  148. Hats off to the greatest QB ever to play. As an Eagles fan, I had to root against Brady twice in Super Bowls. But I knew he was the best, and he will be missed. Brady has absolutely nothing left to prove. Congrats on an awesome career!!

  150. Thank you, BB for training Brady. Thanks for everything.

    —————————–

    KNOW HIS OPPORTUNITIES WITHOUT LOOKING, that is what made Brady great, it had nothing to do with Belichick. (Why Rodgers didn’t run on 3rd and goal? because he didn’t know)

    Watch Gronk’s catch in the TD drive in 2019 SB against Rams, see how Brady was able to make the throw safely.

    Then watch Mac Jones’ first INT against Bills. If he had done what Brady did, it would be TD instead of INT. What? did Belichick forget to teach Mac Jones? Only systematically born idiots still believe Belidiot groomed Brady.

  151. Thank you Tom Brady. It’s been an amazing 20+ years. You have earned your rest. Go spend time with your family, or make millions as a commentator, or trading crypto, or whatever you like. Ten Super Bowl trips and seven wins. It’s unlikely I’ll see this record broken in my lifetime. It’s possible, almost probable, this record will still be unbroken during my children’s and grandchildren’s lifetimes.

  152. Hats off to the greatest to ever do it. He won me over eventually but it took him leaving new England first. It’s time for the torch to be passed to the young guns. (Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert)

