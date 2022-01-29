Tom Brady tells Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2022, 4:49 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Tom Brady is suddenly acting like another five-letter Hall of Fame quarterback from days gone by.

With ESPN’s reporting it, with TB12 apparently confirming it, and with agent Don Yee dancing just enough around it, it sure seems as if Tom Brady is retiring.

Per multiple other reports, however, Brady has called Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht to explain that Brady hasn’t made up his mind.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady’s dad tells KRON that Brady Jr. isn’t retiring at all.

So what’s going on? Quite possibly, Brady wanted to make the announcement on his own terms, but he underestimated: (1) the zeal with which reporters would pursue an answer; and (2) the inability of people in his inner circle to keep their mouths shut.

Brady also surely didn’t want to bigfoot the conference championship games. Unless, of course, he sort of did — but he also wanted to have plausible deniability for grabbing the spotlight away from the AFC and NFC Championship games.

Regardless, whether Brady will or won’t retire suddenly has become the biggest story in football. Which will make a 2022 return even more difficult for him, if he doesn’t want a farewell tour. Obviously, everyone will regard next year as his last year, no matter what he says.

70 responses to “Tom Brady tells Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind

  1. Brady concocted this entire thing to feed his massive ego and get all attention on him before the games tomorrow. Who would expect anything less from a multiple time convicted cheater.

  2. So in other words, he managed to not retire and still grab the attention away from the games.

  3. Tom is a class act. There are two huge games tomorrow. Career changing games. Then there’s two weeks until the super bowl. Tom’s been there, so he’s not going to rain on somebody’s parade. I’m sure the announcement will come at the proper time, and not take attention away from this year’s contenders. I’m sure he’s had discussions with the Bucs so they can begin preparing for the off-season.

  7. He hasn’t made up his mind of which Team that gives him the best options for one more SB Run.

  8. This is only the biggest story in the NFL for those who give a damn. I can’t wait to watch tomorrow’s games.

  9. “Brady is suddenly acting like”….or maybe reporters were wrong and we should just wait until HE announces he’s retired.

  10. He realizes what it looks like making this weekend all about him and not the 4 deserving teams in the conference championship games.

    So now he’s backpedaling giving the championship games the proper respect and focus that they should get. Good on him but I still don’t like Tommy 🙂

  12. Tom is not a class act and there are mounds of evidence of him being a cheater, diva and hot head. No one is 100% good or bad, but he is far from some model human being. Most successful driven folks have a ugly side that is part of what makes them succeed

  13. I told you earlier. The media is despicable to tweet this out. ESPN and Sheffty @ Darlington just trying to be first. Who cares who reports it first?? Let the man have his moment

  14. Shocking I tell you. Unless Tom himself makes an announcement one way or another it’s fodder for the reporters, fans, etc…

  16. I love it……would love to see Brady go to the browns and win another super bowl just to show the world how much of a bad A$$ he is.

  18. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan would have walked to two easy Super Bowl wins if they had chosen Brady over Garoppolo.

  20. Am so glad the Saints shut him out.

    Hell would have done it last year if not for a field goal that was meaningless.

    In the best year he ever had the saints owned his butt

  22. LMAO, I’ve been reading all the media reports that Brady retired and I’m asking myself, “How do they all know and Brady hasn’t said a word?”
    So sad they are willing to be wrong to drop the first article.

  23. What? After I posted a heartfelt farewell on the retirement thread??? I still hope we get another year of his greatness.

  24. Unprofessional Development says:
    January 29, 2022 at 5:01 pm
    Tom is not a class act and there are mounds of evidence of him being a cheater, diva and hot head. No one is 100% good or bad, but he is far from some model human being. Most successful driven folks have a ugly side that is part of what makes them succeed

    Yet he’s played for 20 plus years had hundreds of teammates and not one PLAYER or COACH has ever said a negative word about him. Only what a great person he his. Even PLAYERS that didn’t play with him.

    But you know better … someone who has never actually met him. You and your “mounds of evidence “

  25. For all of you saying that he wants to go to the 49ers-he has 2 more years (the last is a “voidable” year after his restructure last year) on his contract with a buccaneers with a “no trade” clause in the contract. So there is that…

  26. The World was far better when Walter Cronkite reported the news. AFTER it happened. When it ACTUALLY happened. Another instance of social media a precursor to end of modern civility and civilization

  29. He has a $15M bonus due on 2/4… So, the official announcement will come after that…

  30. tompa was eliminated so now hes doing this to hijack the attention from the playoffs remaining teams what a ego maniac diva.

  31. Brady has no control over what anyone says or speculates about his retirement. ESPN may or may not be wrong on this. Either way, how about they show some respect and let Brady announce his own retirement when he’s ready?

  32. Unprofessional Development says:
    January 29, 2022 at 5:01 pm
    Tom is not a class act and there are mounds of evidence of him being a cheater, diva and hot head.
    ———————————-

    There’s ‘mounds’ of something there alright but the smell coming off of it is more akin to evidence there’s recently been a bull nearby

  36. Please do. No one cares. System guy that jumped to a stacked Bucs team for a lucky run at the right time.

  38. The silly and childish comments are beginning to grate. I’m no fan of TB12, but can appreciate what he’s achieved. Whether he decides to retire or not? That’s a matter for him, his family and the Bucs. He’ll let us know when he lets us know.

  39. The cynicism is incredible, what with the haters and fabulists concocting all kinds of Tom Brady conspiracy theories. Most of the time life is more straightforward than that. Like that maybe Brady decided to retire and thought he had kept it to a close enough circle so that he could wait to announce it himself at an appropriate time, certainly not right before the AFC and NFC Championship games. But somebody couldn’t keep his mouth shut for even a short time, and for sure certain reporters couldn’t wait to announce it as a done deal without even getting confirmation from Brady. How can a guy’s retirement be announced when he hasn’t said a word? Only in today’s media world, where being first is all that matters.

  40. When the Bucs and Brady schedule a news conference to announce his retirement, let me know then. Otherwise, let the games (tomorrow) begin!

  41. ESPN … at times just like the FOX news of sports reporting .. in the digital race to be first being truthful or not then course spread all over the world .. just like falsehoods being able to spread much further than someone being able (like Brady himself) to tell the truth …. as big ben its pitts got to make his by himself n the internet didn’t have a hissy fit … so let tom do this on his own terms .. which now would be a few days after tomorrows playoff games!!

  42. For all the ones saying it’s about Brady and attention, can anyone show exactly what he did to ask for it? All I see is a bunch of hack journalists speculating and trying to be the first to report it. They in fact are the attention seekers.

  43. Did someone in these comments actually type the words: “Brady is a class act” and mean it?

    My goodness, that can’t be real…can it?!??

  44. magnumpimustache says:
    January 29, 2022 at 5:06 pm
    I love it……would love to see Brady go to the browns and win another super bowl just to show the world how much of a bad A$$ he is.
    —————————————————————————————————————-
    He’s under contract for next season. Tell me how he goes to the Browns.

  46. A diehard Patriot & Brady fan friend of mine says he thinks this may be a ploy by Brady to garner support & focus on this season’s accomplishments & boosting his MVP vote tally’s.

  48. Apparently when you’re as great as Tom Brady, you get to retire TWICE, lol. After all, he had at least two Hall of Fame careers, right?

  49. It was an erroneous report picked up by news outlets and social media. It had nothing to do with Brady. If he wanted the attention then he would just announce it himself. He probably wanted to announce it after the SB but someone leaked it. Probably Antonio Brown. 🙂

  51. justsaying says:
    January 29, 2022 at 5:32 pm
    Please do. No one cares. System guy that jumped to a stacked Bucs team for a lucky run at the right time

    Always love the “no one cares” comments …. Hey genius, if you didn’t “care” you wouldn’t have taken the time to click on the article and post a comment.. and then there the magical “system”.

  52. Why would anyone believe anything ESPN reported? They NEVER retracted the FAKE news regarding the PSI levels from the 2015 AFC championship game, to this day there are morons ( many on this site), who still believe the footballs were tampered with!

  54. Brady never announced it himself. Why are some you blaming him? Once again, the media could have gotten it wrong. They also had Antonio Brown going to Buffalo, too.

  55. He wants to see which two teams will make the Super Bowl, so he can retire/unretire to join them before the game begins.

  57. So, let me get this straight : Everybody EXCEPT Tom Brady announced he was retiring. And then when he says he hasn’t decided yet, he gets accused of all sorts of stuff – especially trying to hog the publicity when he didn’t say a darn thing. The Brady hate is an illness.

  58. “He wants to see which two teams will make the Super Bowl, so he can retire/unretire to join them before the game begins.” We’re talking about Tom Brady, not Kevin Durant or LeBron James.

  59. He is not acting like Favre, the media is acting irresponsibly by reporting something that hasn’t happened yet.

  60. “I would say 90 percent of what I say is probably not what I’m thinking” – T Brady.

  61. Retire man. Retirement is good. I’m not NFL millionaire retired but I’m retired and it’s nice.

  62. Schefter is the issue here, not Brady. He always has to be first. If he screws up, nobody remembers. Remember when Robert Kraft got arrested and Schefter went on ESPN and said there “were bigger names than Kraft” that were set to be arrested in the near future? That never happened.

    Schefter is a slime ball, always has been. He thinks he’s some world class reporter covering things that actually matter. If Brady wanted all the attention, he would’ve done the Rodgers and announced this year was his “last dance.”

  63. wkpower123 says:
    January 29, 2022 at 6:08 pm
    So, let me get this straight : Everybody EXCEPT Tom Brady announced he was retiring. And then when he says he hasn’t decided yet, he gets accused of all sorts of stuff – especially trying to hog the publicity when he didn’t say a darn thing. The Brady hate is an illness.

    —-

    Also known as “Brady derangement syndrome “

  64. This shows you everything that is wrong with modern day media in America. Everybody is so interested in being the first, and they’re not really interested in being right. If the story of his retiring had not been confirmed by the very person who was deciding whether he was retiring, Tom Brady, then the story should never have been written in the first place. This isn’t Brett Favre, who held a press conference and announce his retirement, and then two months later said he didn’t want to retire anymore. This is the way most of the stories get written anyway, they rely on unreliable sources, and then blame the unreliable sources when the story turns out to be completely wrong, when in fact it was the reporters fault for relying on unreliable sources, and not doing the due diligence to verify the story with the actual source. Do your job are better reporters. It is not up to Tom Brady to do your job for you.

  66. The people who suggest that Brady is anything like Favre are totally clueless. Brady has 7x the rings as Favre and hasn’t even suggested I may retire/may not retire for the past 5 seasons just to get much needed attention on himself. Brady is and always will be a class act and the GOAT with nobody even close as an equal. Haters will hate ….. sad really that they think by taking someone else down it makes themselves better.

  67. thurmanmerman99 says:
    January 29, 2022 at 4:51 pm
    Brady concocted this entire thing to feed his massive ego and get all attention on him before the games tomorrow. Who would expect anything less from a multiple time convicted cheater.
    —————————-

    Do you realize how ridiculous you sound?

  68. The media has lost their ever loving minds over Brady’s retirement. Why don’t you just leave it alone for Gsakes.

    So unprofessional and immature with all these guessing games trying to read into Tom’s mind.

