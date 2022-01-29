Vikings interview Jim Harbaugh

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2022, 4:28 PM EST
Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan
Getty Images

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has made no secret regarding his interest to return to the NFL. The Vikings will be the first team to take him up on the possibility.

Per multiple sources, the Vikings will interview the former 49ers coach for the vacancy created by the firing of Mike Zimmer.

The league office, we’re told, is aware of the interview and is awaiting the formal paperwork that must be filed for all head-coaching interviews.

Harbaugh coached the 49ers four years, from 2011 through 2014. He compiled a record of 44-19-1 in the regular season, and he took a 6-10 team to the brink of the Super Bowl in his rookie year — despite having no offseason program, due to the lockout. The next year, Harbaugh went to the Super Bowl, and he nearly won it.

Overlapping for two years in San Francisco were Harbaugh and new Vikings G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Despite intense friction between Harbaugh and former 49ers G.M. Trent Baalke, there has been no suggestion of any issues between Harbaugh and Adofo-Mensah.

If there were, the interview surely wouldn’t be happening. Indeed, given recents events in Jacksonville, it’s reasonable to wonder whether Harbaugh maybe wasn’t the problem.

Permalink 44 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

44 responses to “Vikings interview Jim Harbaugh

  5. This Vikings fan is shocked the team is even interviewing Harbaugh. I was certain he would have ended up in Las Vegas, Chicago, or Miami before Minnesota.

  7. Hopefully the Wilfs will be able to scrape up enough money to sign Jim Harbaugh…if not,they may have to call Kirk Cousins for a loan.

  8. If he takes another HC job you’ve got to feel for those he’s recruited to play for his current team. Talk about being lied to…..

  10. Harbaugh is a problem too. You haven’t heard the reports about how he treats lower level staff??

  13. Earlier than usual start to the annual off-season championship.
    Harbaugh’s never been able to win the big game, so he seems like a good fit.

  14. This is great news for Miami!!!
    Ross didn’t want to be seen as “taking” Harbaugh away from Michigan, but now that the coach will be interviewing with Minn, Miami can openly start their hiring campaign.

  15. I got excited when I saw the news. But then I quickly remembered how many times the Vikings have let me down. Hopefully this Time is different, but as a diehard Vikings fan, I can only expect them to interview Harbaugh and then decide to hire the Giants DC instead.

  18. Get this done Mensah. I know nothing is %100, but Harbaugh has history and knows how to get a team playing better than they actually are. I’m not exactly sure why the 49ers and him bumped heads, but his coaching experience in the NFL, his record in college, and his overall success speaks for itself. The Vikings are in serious need of a complete culture change and the fans have been ready for this for years. This being a .500 football team every year or the Vikings being known as a laughing stock bunch of choke artists when it comes to important games needs to come to an end. Make it happen Mensah, it will be a good move for everyone involved and especially for the fans who deserve better.

  20. This was my dream hire. Actually 2nd in my dream hire. Nick Saban being number 1. Harbaugh has the 5th highest winning percentage as an NFL Head coach in NFL history. He is a better NFL coach than a college coach.

  21. As a Packer fan – PLEASE hire him. Young GM guy: please call your former boss Jed York so he can remind you of why he fired him.

  22. vikingprideforever says:
    January 29, 2022 at 4:42 pm
    Are pieces falling into place??????

    Could it be Super Bowl homeboy!!!!!!!!!
    ********
    Yikes!!! The Championship predictions don’t usually start in Minnesota till about late March, early April.
    You know, all the excitement over winning free agency and visions of dominating the draft and all that. 😉
    This is a tad bit soon for claims of superiority and glory for this fan base, but…..whatever. 🤣

  24. He must feel he’s reached the top of the mountain and as far as he can go at Michigan.
    I would think a lot of Michigan fans probably think a Rose Bowl or two would be the “top”.

  26. Nothing to see here except leverage for another job. Even if* he is a good hire. The roster is terrible. Cousins is limited and expensive. Don’t forget the Vikings are a horribly run franchise.

  27. Packer fans are actually trolling? After that embarrassing debacle in Green Bay?? I thought they’d just go back to reminiscing about their loooong-ago Super Bowl glory days. Oh well, knock yourself out. Viking fans at least have something to be hopeful about! The Packers are stuck in the mud. Mark my words… LeFleur, in a few years, will be known as “the coach that could never get them over the hump”.

  31. It’s the perfect fit. Harbaugh will seem warm and fuzzy after all those years under Zimmer.

  32. hippstuff says:
    January 29, 2022 at 5:39 pm
    Packer fans are actually trolling? After that embarrassing debacle in Green Bay?? I thought they’d just go back to reminiscing about their loooong-ago Super Bowl glory days. Oh well, knock yourself out. Viking fans at least have something to be hopeful about! The Packers are stuck in the mud. Mark my words… LeFleur, in a few years, will be known as “the coach that could never get them over the hump”.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Your entire fan base would be thrilled to just get a sniff of the hump.

  34. Ya know after 4 super bowl losses by the Vikings Wilf may as well steal him from Michigan. Unbelievable he would leave Ann Arbor where he really never accomplished anything until this year. Even so, the Wolverines disappointed for each year Harbaugh coached there. He also had his issues with the 49ers, that locker room was a mess before he hit the door.

  35. Harbaugh waits years to come back to the NFL and tries to become the Vikes coach? Never saw that one coming.

  38. I see packers fans have finally got the courage up to come out of their green bay hovels. It was getting lonely in here the past week with nobody to laugh at. Welcome back.

  40. “Packer fans are actually trolling? After that embarrassing debacle in Green Bay??”

    Surely, we’re secure enough in our dominance and manhood that we aren’t worried about the Vikings.

  42. Viking fans at least have something to be hopeful about! The Packers are stuck in the mud. Mark my words… LeFleur, in a few years, will be known as “the coach that could never get them over the hump”.

    ++++++

    Hilarious since Green Bay fans had been telling you that since Coach zimmer bungled the bye week fat cats stunt but it took you 4 more tears to admit that.

    In which time the team started over at GM and Head Coach, while winning 39 games. Stay hopeful!!

  44. Wait. When Rodgers leaves, Packers will be in the bottom behind the Lions. Now, I see why they’re crying after Vikings post.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.