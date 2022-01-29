Vikings interviewed Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2022, 8:49 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan
Getty Images

The interview has happened. What happens next remains to be seen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Vikings interviewed Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night.

Harbaugh, who led Michigan to the college football semifinals in 2021, previously spent four years as head coach of the 49ers, taking San Francisco to a Super Bowl in his second season. As a source familiar with Harbaugh’s thinking told PFT a couple of weeks ago, Harbaugh wants to get back to a Super Bowl and win one. At 58, he knows he only has so many more chances.

The Vikings last went to the Super Bowl 45 years ago, losing for the fourth time in eight title games. If, as ownership has said, the Vikings intend to contend for championships, Harbaugh seems like a viable option to try to make it happen.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Vikings interviewed Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night

  2. Wow! This came out of nowhere.

    Why would the Vikings job be that much better than some of the other head coaching jobs?

  3. Don’t let him walkout without a contract done. Look at Andy Reid as he loss Superbowl with the Eagles, but won with Chiefs.

  4. So Harbaugh is culturally the opposite of Zimmer?

    Is that what we’re supposed to believe?

  5. I just remembered…Minnesota Vikings fans have a lot in common with Buffalo Bills fans concerning Super Bowls.

  6. Just take a second and think about the NFC north as a whole…… the Detroit Lions are the only team that doesn’t meet a soap opera criteria currently

  7. The guy does nothing but win. Wherever he is the HC. He knows how to coach QB’s to their fullest potential. He will be able to bring Fangio as DC. He is competitive. He will bring the culture change the Vikings need. This would be the move to make. He’s got all the intangibles the Vikings mentioned they are looking for.

  9. I thought the vikings were doing the whole “collaborators only” approach now. This seems counterintuitive.

  10. If the Vikings do hire Jimbo. That means Justin Fields can continue with his kicking jimmy’s butt.

  11. Why would the Vikings job be that much better than some of the other head coaching jobs?

    —————————–
    They are closer to a playoff team than any other opening… ton of good talent on offense with QB flexibility.

  13. I would be shocked if they hire him, but then again, I’m shocked that they are even interviewing him. Seems like a slightly younger version of Zimmmer. I’m ready to give Kwesi a shot and hope for the best, but I’d much rather see a new guy (Ryans?) get a shot at HC.

  14. ton of good talent on offense with QB flexibility.
    ++++++
    How is being committed to Cousins for a fully guaranteed $45 million for next season considered QB flexibility?

  15. BREAKING NEWS

    Tom Brady’s dad is saying his son is not retiring. According to media outlets

    So…… please step back from that ledge my friend.

    Ps all the comments of “sad day” is JUST a bit too much!!! He’s retiring!!! As in living and enjoying his family, hopefully comfortably. Nothing to be sad about

  16. Terrible idea, he aint won snot at the college level. But you go Vikes. laughingstock. !

  18. It would be GREAT to see the Vikings get a coach that will make them relevant again.

  23. Wonder if Harbaugh will resurrect that super-cool “Who’s got it better than us?” chant he did with the Niners ad nauseum if he gets hired by Ziggy. It would be funny to hear most of the team yell “The Packers!”

    Harbaugh or not…..

    Still
    Keep
    On
    Losing!!! SKOL!!!

  24. Harbaugh called Stephen Ross last week and told him he wanted to be the coach of the Dolphins… because of Ross’ own ego (He’s a Michigan booster)… he won’t hire him. I can’t tell you how frustrating this is.. I’ve been a Dolphins fan since I was 2…. Ross bought the team on a whim.. and this old man’s ego is destroying MIAMI’S team.. not his team!

  25. Eric Bienemy should get the job…Eric Bienemy is the only Reid coach in recent memory who gets DISPARAGED for working with an elite QB and Reid. Frank Reich? Matt Nagy? Doug Peterson? Sean McDermott? Pat Shurmur?….Eric’s resume should be enough.

  26. nathanp2013 says:
    January 29, 2022 at 9:16 pm
    Why would the Vikings job be that much better than some of the other head coaching jobs?

    —————————–
    They are closer to a playoff team than any other opening… ton of good talent on offense with QB flexibility.

    ______________________
    Actually on paper the Dolphins job is currently the best… they have 70+ mill in cap space, a super bowl caliber defense, and a very deep WR corps… the problem.. is Stephen Ross

  29. Packer fans leaving Brett Farve’s steakhouse right now to go buy Depends at Walmart 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  30. Ahhhhhahahahaha! Vikings fans are such yokels. Hilarious! It’s like watching Fargo 100% of the time!?

  31. Why haven’t any of the other teams looking for a head coach reached out to Harbaugh about a job?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.