Vikings interviewed Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night

Getty Images

The interview has happened. What happens next remains to be seen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Vikings interviewed Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night.

Harbaugh, who led Michigan to the college football semifinals in 2021, previously spent four years as head coach of the 49ers, taking San Francisco to a Super Bowl in his second season. As a source familiar with Harbaugh’s thinking told PFT a couple of weeks ago, Harbaugh wants to get back to a Super Bowl and win one. At 58, he knows he only has so many more chances.

The Vikings last went to the Super Bowl 45 years ago, losing for the fourth time in eight title games. If, as ownership has said, the Vikings intend to contend for championships, Harbaugh seems like a viable option to try to make it happen.