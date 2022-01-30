Andy Reid appeared to want a review of possible Joe Mixon fumble in overtime

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid appeared to want a replay review of a potential Joe Mixon fumble just before the Bengals’ game-winning field goal in overtime of the AFC Championship Game.

Mixon ran for a first down, stumbled to the ground, got up and dropped the ball. Mixon clearly thought a Chiefs player had knocked him down, but from the camera angles shown on the CBS broadcast, it wasn’t clear whether it was a Chief or one of Mixon’s Bengals teammates who touched Mixon to trip him up.

After Mixon dropped the ball, a Chiefs player picked it up, but the officials blew the play dead and ruled it Bengals ball. Reid called timeout and talked to an official, but there was no replay review.

It’s unclear whether any replay angles could have shown definitively whether Mixon was down by contact, and it’s also unclear whether there would have been a ruling of a clear recovery by the Chiefs. But it was at least close enough that Reid seemed to want it to be reviewed — and close enough that it should have been reviewed.

It was also close enough that CBS should have addressed it on the game broadcast. Instead, former NFL referee Gene Steratore merely said, “illegal formation is not a reviewable play,” as if Reid were challenging the Bengals’ formation.

At the end of a great game, this was a potentially controversial call that was unremarked-upon by both the broadcast and the referee.