Andy Reid: I asked officials to review Joe Mixon fumble, they said he gave himself up

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after today’s loss to the Bengals that he wanted a replay review of a potential Joe Mixon fumble, but the officials told him the play couldn’t be reviewed because Mixon had given himself up.

Reid said he called timeout and talked to the officials asking them to review the play. In overtime, all reviews must be initiated by the officials, not by coaches’ challenges.

“They said he gave himself up,” Reid said.

But Mixon did not give himself up, the way that term is typically understood, like when a quarterback slides. Mixon was knocked down, then got up on his own, then dropped the football, and a Chiefs player picked it up. It was unclear from the replays shown on the CBS broadcast whether Mixon collided with a Chiefs player or one of his own teammates before he went to the ground, and it was also unclear whether the Chiefs had a clear and immediate recovery of the loose ball before the officials blew the whistle and ended the play.

It is true that Mixon was no longer trying to advance the ball, which is apparently what the officials meant by saying Mixon gave himself up, but the play seemed to be close enough that it should have been reviewed (and also should have been discussed on the CBS broadcast). But it wasn’t, and a questionable call helped the Bengals get to the Super Bowl.

  4. I was wondering the same thing.
    He wasn’t touched on the way down. That should have been a fumble.
    Oh well. KC lost.

  5. No one is mentioning how the refs blew the play dead when his knee went down. The play is dead as soon as that happens, so it doesn’t even matter that he flipped the ball. He probably flipped it specifically because the refs blew their whistles.

  6. Stop starting stuff. He got up and dropped the ball on purpose. Its no different than a WR spiking the ball after a big play. Yea he gave it up.

  8. george1859 says:
    January 30, 2022 at 7:08 pm
    Allen > Mahomes.
    Pat absolutely blew it in the second half.
    —————————————-
    Mahomes is twice the QB that Allen is, however he did blow it in the second half. He was getting way too cute with his scrambling.

  9. It was close, it didn’t look like anyone touched him, then he got right up and dropped the ball. Definitely didn’t look like he gave himself up. But that said, there are missed and/or bad calls that go both ways every game. Also, it’s very difficult to feel too bad for the Chiefs, and it’s very easy to be happy for the Bengals and their fans. So everything worked out for the best lol.

  10. Just remember Eric Bienemy doesn’t call the plays so don’t blame him for the debacle at the end of regular play.

  13. Oh, lord. If we’re going to whine about missed calls, please bring up the lack of a flag for PI on Higgins in the end zone and two blocks in the back on Sam Hubbard on the Kelce touchdown. Bad calls (or non-calls) went both ways.

  14. iloveyouneighbor says:
    January 30, 2022 at 7:17 pm
    george1859 says:
    January 30, 2022 at 7:08 pm
    Allen > Mahomes.
    Pat absolutely blew it in the second half.
    —————————————-
    Mahomes is twice the QB that Allen is, however he did blow it in the second half. He was getting way too cute with his scrambling.

    Suuuure he is… The Bills defense blew it last week after two perfect games from Allen.
    I think Burrow will be better tha. Mahomes.
    Pats great, but when he sucks, he sucks. AFC quarterbacks are getting better and better.

  16. This is BS fake controversy. Besides nobody said anything on the 2nd KC TD where the right guard first tackled a D lineman from behind and then after letting him up shoving him back down from behind & finishing with a King Kong Bundy frog splash…all while Mahommes ran around looking for the throw.

  17. He did give himself up though. I knew exactly what Reid was asking about and I was explaining this to my son as we watched it. This reminded me of a steelers wr in the early 2000s who wasn’t touched but went down and got up and spiked the ball. Defender picked it up but refs rule that as the ball carrier was giving himself up. Dead ball after that.

  19. Noone is sadder than Tony Romo. Boy he was happy when Mahones put his cape on! He probably still thinks Mahomes will pull it out someway or another “you don’t want to give this guy one more play Jim!”

  20. Shoot I guess I was wrong. I went and watched Plaxicos play and looks like it wasn’t ruled a dead ball. Maybe chiefs got screwed?

  21. Far more calls/non calls (PI in end zone on back to back plays) went kC’s way than Cincy’s.

  22. Chiefs somehow lost interest when they go up big and choked…..but that was a fumble. Biggest thing I saw was 45 yards of personal fouls the Bengals committed in the 3rd quarter…..I get it that the punt returner flopped, but you can’t touch them…..and the obvious hit out of bounds……who knows what would have happened, but that’s a bad look when rules are just not applied…….kind of like last year when Sorensen went “battering ram” on Higgins…….

  23. Burrow_to_Chase says:
    January 30, 2022 at 8:15 pm
    Far more calls/non calls (PI in end zone on back to back plays) went kC’s way than Cincy’s.
    ——–
    I agree. I think it was Bengals first or second drive when burrow threw to the left corner of the endzone and the db was holding the wrs arm and he couldn’t get 2 hands on the ball but no PI call. Should have been 1st & goal from the 1 yard line And on chiefs first td to kelce there was a clear block in the back by an o-lineman right near the qb. Looked pretty obvious to me but no call.

