Andy Reid: I could’ve called a better play at end of first half

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2022, 6:58 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The Chiefs got the ball down to the Bengals’ 1-yard-line at the end of the first half, but their two plays did not result in any points and the failure to add to a 21-10 lead loomed large when the Bengals came back in the second half.

After an incompletion on first down, Patrick Mahomes‘ pass to Tyreek Hill on second down went for no gain and time ran out with the score unchanged. The inability to add to their lead came up during Reid’s postgame press conference on Sunday.

Reid said he would take responsibility for the way the team managed the situation and that he thought there was “enough time for another play” without jeopardizing their chances of scoring.

“I was hoping we could get the ball in the end zone. I probably gave him the wrong play first of all. I could’ve given him something better than that,” Reid said.

The Chiefs had another chance to score a touchdown at the end of regulation, but had to settle for a field goal when Mahomes took back-to-back sacks. Those two sequences weighed heavily on the outcome at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Andy Reid: I could’ve called a better play at end of first half

  3. We have known all along who has responsibility for calling the plays and this is just another confirmation. Can we please stop all the Eric Bieniemy nonsense?

  5. Bad Patrick showed up too.
    Makes you wonder what the future looks like with Burrow coming and Allen raging..

  11. Could not have happened to a more arrogant team led by an egotistical coach and overexposed QB (with a tone deaf wife and brother) in their house. Hunt trophy is with Cincinnati, not KC. See ya!

  12. I was chuckling at people comparing Andy Reid to BB just this pst week.

    bWaahahaha

    abawahaha!!

    Reid’s clock management is just horrible and always has been.

    It will be as entertaining reading the Chiefs board tonight and this week as it was the paper tiger Bills board next week.

    Watch the Josh Allen and Mahomes cap hits for years to come.

    Lol!!!

  13. touchback6 says:
    January 30, 2022 at 7:30 pm
    I was chuckling at people comparing Andy Reid to BB just this pst week.

    bWaahahaha

    abawahaha!!

    Reid’s clock management is just horrible and always has been.

    It will be as entertaining reading the Chiefs board tonight and this week as it was the paper tiger Bills board next week.

    Watch the Josh Allen and Mahomes cap hits for years to come.

    ———-

    Why are you crowing about the Bills? Did you forget they gave the Pats the worst defensive beat down in NFL postseason history?

  16. Yeah, why would you call a play that even gives the option of throwing it somewhere other than the end zone. Mahomes should have known better too. It was arrogant and it was stupid and now they’re going home. I’d like to know what Mahomes QBR would be for the second half. More than likely it was awful.

  17. nhpats2011 says:
    January 30, 2022 at 7:35 pm
    touchback6 says:
    January 30, 2022 at 7:30 pm
    I was chuckling at people comparing Andy Reid to BB just this pst week.

    bWaahahaha

    abawahaha!!

    Reid’s clock management is just horrible and always has been.

    It will be as entertaining reading the Chiefs board tonight and this week as it was the paper tiger Bills board next week.

    Watch the Josh Allen and Mahomes cap hits for years to come.

    ———-

    Why are you crowing about the Bills? Did you forget they gave the Pats the worst defensive beat down in NFL postseason history?

    _____________________________________

    That guy takes immaturity to heights never before seen.

  19. bawlzich says:
    January 30, 2022 at 7:42 pm
    nhpats2011 says:
    January 30, 2022 at 7:35 pm
    touchback6 says:
    January 30, 2022 at 7:30 pm
    I was chuckling at people comparing Andy Reid to BB just this pst week.

    bWaahahaha

    abawahaha!!

    Reid’s clock management is just horrible and always has been.

    It will be as entertaining reading the Chiefs board tonight and this week as it was the paper tiger Bills board next week.

    Watch the Josh Allen and Mahomes cap hits for years to come.

    ———-

    Why are you crowing about the Bills? Did you forget they gave the Pats the worst defensive beat down in NFL postseason history?

    _____________________________________

    That guy takes immaturity to heights never before seen.

    ———-

    Including hiding for a week after the Bills blew out the Pats as opposed to eating his crow with the rest of us

  21. The salty tears from the Cheifs kingdom are glorious. Always take the easy points I think they would have won the game maybe?

  23. Joe Burrow has arrived. Get used to it. You had a great season if you’re playing in the final four. That play was a turning point, but the Chiefs really should have won in a blowout. They fell asleep at halftime

  25. Feel that breeze Chief fans? That’s from the window of opportunity that is rapidly closing! Not done yet but this is 2 blown chances, it’s slipping away from you. Thank you Bengals for sparing us from the next 2 weeks hearing about how great KC is!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.