Andy Reid: I could’ve called a better play at end of first half

The Chiefs got the ball down to the Bengals’ 1-yard-line at the end of the first half, but their two plays did not result in any points and the failure to add to a 21-10 lead loomed large when the Bengals came back in the second half.

After an incompletion on first down, Patrick Mahomes‘ pass to Tyreek Hill on second down went for no gain and time ran out with the score unchanged. The inability to add to their lead came up during Reid’s postgame press conference on Sunday.

Reid said he would take responsibility for the way the team managed the situation and that he thought there was “enough time for another play” without jeopardizing their chances of scoring.

“I was hoping we could get the ball in the end zone. I probably gave him the wrong play first of all. I could’ve given him something better than that,” Reid said.

The Chiefs had another chance to score a touchdown at the end of regulation, but had to settle for a field goal when Mahomes took back-to-back sacks. Those two sequences weighed heavily on the outcome at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.