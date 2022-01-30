Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl after 27-24 overtime upset of Chiefs

Posted by Charean Williams on January 30, 2022, 6:26 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes got the ball first in overtime in the divisional round against the Bills and delivered a walk-off touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. He got the ball first in overtime Sunday against the Bengals and threw an interception.

The Bengals used the pick to go 42 yards for a game-winning overtime field goal. The 27-24 come-from behind win sends the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season.

Cincinnati has never won a Super Bowl, losing to the 49ers 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII and to the 49ers 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI.

The Bengals, who trailed 21-3 in the second quarter and 21-10 at halftime, got an Evan McPherson 31-yard field goal with 9:22 remaining in overtime for the win. McPherson kicked a 52-yarder on the final play of regulation to beat the Titans 19-16 in the divisional round.

It tied the 2006 Colts for the largest comeback victory in championship game history.

The Bengals had the worst record in the NFL in 2019, going 2-14 and earning the right to draft Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall choice. Burrow has led them to three victories this postseason.

He completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 25 yards on five carries.

Mahomes didn’t look the same in the second half after the Chiefs failed to get points at the Cincinnati 1-yard line at the end of the second quarter. Tyreek Hill was tackled for no gain on the final play of the half.

Mahomes went 8-of-15 for 55 yards and an interception in the second half to get the Bengals back in the game. He couldn’t get the Chiefs in the end zone after they reached the 4 with 1:26 left, instead settling for a tying field goal on the final play of regulation.

Mahomes’ first pass of overtime was incomplete and his second should have been a pick-six, but Eli Apple dropped it. His third was picked by Vonn Bell, setting up Burrow at his own 45.

So for the first time in three years, the AFC has a new champion. The Chiefs were trying to become only the fourth team in NFL history with three consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

Instead, the Bengals will try to win their first in two weeks against the NFC winner.

92 responses to “Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl after 27-24 overtime upset of Chiefs

  2. Mahomes absolutely threw the game… He’s going to have some tough questions to answer this week. Like, why aren’t your throwing to a wide open Travis Kelce for a TD? Pringle was open, Hardman…. This was bizarre watching him run around like that, especially when you have so many open receivers. Plays perfect for an entire half, then forgets how to play pass and catch for the next half. Light him up!

  5. Congrats to all the long suffering Bengal fans over the years. Got a great young team and you’re in the Super Bowl

  10. Didn’t have a horse in the race but it felt like bengals got the shaft on a lot of calls. Kudos to them.

  11. Congrats to the Bengals!!!
    That’s what can happen when you get outstanding performances from your offence, defence, and special teams. It’s like it doesn’t matter who gets the ball first in OT…

  15. I didn’t realize Mahomes could do a perfect impersonation of Baker Mayfield. I guess all that Mahomes magic has been used up.

  16. Burrow, Mixon , Chase just became legends.
    Defence stopped Chiefs to 3 second half points. Wow. Congrads Bengals.

  17. In the playoffs Brady lost at home , Rodgers lost at home , mahomes lost at home . Year of the under dogs . Greatest playoffs ever !

  18. Congratulations to Bengals fans everywhere, your team truly earned and deserved it!

  21. Another blow to the ultimate one year Dynasty..

    America should be root for the Bengals to win the SB for the simple fact that we won’t be hearing from Mahomes wife and brother!

  22. Is anyone complaining about the OT rules this week? KC won last week because they executed in OT and Buffalo didn’t. Cincy won today because they executed and KC didn’t. It didn’t matter who got the ball first. If you get the ball first drive down and score a TD. If you don’t get the ball first, get a stop and drive to kick a FG.

  26. Mahomes is the reason the Chiefs lost. Can the media please stop predicting/pretending he’s going to break all the Super Bowl records. It’s just ridiculous.

  27. Ickey Woods goes to hug Burrow. Burrow delays the interview, that was awesome. Ickey had on his jersey unfortunately it’s been that long and it’s the only way most people would know it was him. Shot out to Burrow for recognizing him.

  28. This is great! Is there a less likeable team in the NFL then the Chiefs? A collection of arrogant jerks. Finally got what they deserved! Soon will be irrelevant!

  29. All week the talk was about Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes owning the AFC for the next 10-12 years. Joe Burrow may have something to say about that. Kid is pretty clutch.

  30. They thought the game was over when it was 21-3 and they quit playing. I like Mahomes but that pass at the end of the first half was just dumb. He should know better. Burrow was the far better QB in the second half. How can you have a $40M QB only throw for 55 yards in the second half. You deserve to lose when he plays like that. Looks like they were happy to beat Buffalo and get a first half lead instead of playing the entire game. Now they get to watch the Super Bowl from home and think about that second half. I didn’t think the Bengals had a chance in that game. Joe Burrow is the man. Someone needs to tell the Chiefs a game is sixty minutes long.

  31. The “#1 defense” couldn’t stop Mahomes and friends for 13 seconds. The #17 defense covered Kelce and Hill like glue and shut them down for the entire second half.

    We have two All-Pro safeties and those guys could get yard whenever they wanted them. Bills coaching staff has some splaining to do.

  32. It’s gonna be a long 10 years in the afc for other teams with Mahomes Allen burrow and Herbert.

  35. What a pitiful second half of football. The tip interception is what it is but the hesitancy to throw on the 3rd and goal, balls bouncing off hands, getting away from the run yet again. I hope bienemy finds a new job with some of those play calls as well. Not to get points before or after the half was a killer. The defense is what it is. Bengals did enough to win.

  36. BIG CONGRATS to the Bengals for FINALLY making the AFC interesting (at least for the next month)…. It sounds like it was a good game and well earned…

    NFC time…
    Stafford vs Burrows has many interesting story lines to draw football fans interest!

  38. It’s the year of the Tiger. You can look it up.
    I must say KC has a lot of players who are easy to root against.

  40. Another 1 year Dynasty closed for good. Who Dey?? LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO BENGALS!!! CONGRATS!!!

  42. This isn’t a Reid choke job. This is on Mahomes. He threw two interceptions and has played awful all season long. His team is stacked.

  43. Take the points at the end of the half .. would have been a walk off win in regulation for KC .. got too greedy

  44. But But…There’s no way the Bengals could win today, isn’t that what the football media said all week???

    Congrats Cincy! Get that Lombardi, 99% of the country will be rooting for you.

  45. Fantastic win by the Bengals on the road from 18 down in such a tough place to get anything.
    As a Raider fan, I love to see the Chiefs lose but this was so special.
    Go on Cincy and finish the job in L.A….

  46. Tom Brady says:
    January 30, 2022 at 6:27 pm
    Called it

    ——
    Imagine being known for cheating and then run out of the NFL by Matt Stafford lololololol

  50. Congrats to the Bengals. A well deserved victory. I’m keeping my hopes up for a 3rd Bengals / 49ers Superbowl.

  51. Glad it’s going to be teams that haven’t been in the Super Bowl for awhile. Let’s go Rams!

  52. Yep, Mahomes freaking disappeared in the 2nd H and he had dudes pretty wide open especially the 2nd down..

  54. That was tough. Coming up with zero at the end of the first half was a stinger. Congrats Cincy. You were my second favorite team this year. Now I hate you. Ha.

  55. Congrats Bengals, well played. Mahomes is a giod kid but so is Burrows. Nice to see some new blood in the Super Bowl.

  56. What an exciting game. Having seen Burrow play a few times this season, I knew better than to turn the game off when it was 21-3. Congrats Bengals! It would be pretty crazy to have them go up against the 49ers in the Super Bowl for the third time.

  57. jameshodges says:
    January 30, 2022 at 6:28 pm
    Brady broke Mahomes. He hasn’t played the same since that super bowl loss.

    —-
    Oh zip it with the Tommy crap. Nobody cares about the cheater anymore. It’s not about him.

    Thank you Matt Stafford for taking out the trash.

  58. 18 point lead and Mahomes throws 2 picks and takes dumb sack after dumb sack. Chiefs lost because of him the Chiefs defense kept Burrow contained until he screwed up. Credit to the Bengals for getting back in it but they were getting a lot of gifts from Patrick.

  59. Congrats Bengals, well played. Mahomes is a good kid but so is Burrows. Nice to see some new blood in the Super Bowl.

  61. Now Mahomes can dump the crazy chick and find someone else to take care of his brother so he can go back to kicking butt next year.

  63. Mahomes is not a big game QB. Yes, against the Bills he was great. But the SB win, the SB loss and now this…. Absolutely choked. He needs to trade girlfriends, brothers and maybe a few commercials and focus on earning that huge paycheck. Sorry to Buffalo, congrats to Cincinnati! Good to see the new blood, Pat’s salary becomes a real problem so their window is closing. After this loss, it might be slammed shut.

  66. Mahomes lost that game for the Chiefs , running around in the pocket too long and got too greedy , he could have run the ball 3 times inside the 30 , linebackers were dropping back , congrats to the Bengals

  68. Congrats Bengals, from a Patriots fan!
    Hope you bring it home, he’ll of a team and we’ll coached.

  69. And that’s why the OT rules are just fine the way they are. Last week the Bills defense didn’t make a play in OT and lost. This week the Bengals defense DID make a play and won. Go Bengals!

  71. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 30, 2022 at 6:34 pm

    Oh zip it with the Tommy crap. Nobody cares about the cheater anymore. It’s not about him.

    Thank you Matt Stafford for taking out the trash.

    ____________________________________________________

    Does he own your mind? Do you check under your bed to make sure you’re safe?

  72. Mahomes, the “heir to the GOAT” didn’t do squat in the second half. Give credit to the Bengals defense. They had him off platform for practically the entire game.

  73. Now time for SF to win and we get a throwback Super Bowl.
    Put Montana and Boomer in. lol

  74. The Chiefs were too busy deciding what to pack for LA and didn’t think about the rest of the game. They should’ve killed the Bengals with the lead they had. I fancy the Bengals for the Superbowl, even though I’m an NFC gal. They don’t know when they’re beaten.

  78. KC and Andy Reid tried playing cute towards the end of the 1st half. It makes a difference in the end. Thank you for the disrespect.
    Who Dey….We Dem

  79. What a sweet win watching the overmodulated, overhyped ‘season is over’ swiss chefs of kc.

    I was – past tense – a fan since ’63, up until this current crew of Reid, and his on-field embarrassments the players, arrived. I have been extremely embarrassed by their conduct on the field during the Reid years. No discipline and far too much ‘hey look at me everybody’ gyrating/preening from their prima donnas… until they get their backsides handed to them as today. Then, all the machinations are replaced by frowns, pouty lips and salty tears…

    K-A-R-M-A

    Congratulations to the CIN Bengals… they played like Champions, won like Champions and deserve all the accolades -good luck in the Superbowl!

  81. After beating Mahomes at home in the playoffs, Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. He is not the most athletic, he doesn’t have the biggest arm, he doesn’t make crazy arm angle throws but he has great field vision and knows where to go with the football. It looks like once again, a boring pocket passer at QB will win the SB.

  82. Can confirm BJ Hill and Eli Apple called Joe Judge after the game. They let him know they’d rather be in NJ right now. BJ Hill said he’s grateful for the trade.

  85. As a Raiders fan what a great performance by Burrow an the Bengals. I’m sure Kelce will have something to cry about.

  87. rangerat9305 says:
    January 30, 2022 at 6:32 pm
    Take the points at the end of the half .. would have been a walk off win in regulation for KC .. got too greedy

    Sorry, that’s not how it works. The second half would have played out different if they kicked the FG at the end of half.

  90. I’m glad for one reason alone. I just don’t like Travis Kelce. He’s an arrogant blowhard.

  91. Arrogant Chiefs should’ve taken automatic FG b4 halftime to be up 24-3. That will haunt them. I think they also got 2nd half kickoff.

