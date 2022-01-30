Bengals have no answer for Chiefs so far, trail 21-3

Getty Images

The Chiefs haven’t slowed down after heating up in the second half of last weekend. They now have scored on seven consecutive drives.

They have scored on all three drives today and are blowing out the Bengals, up 21-3 with 5:04 remaining in the first half.

The Chiefs’ latest touchdown came on a 3-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman to complete an eight-play, 72-yard drive.

Tyreek Hill scored the Chiefs’ first touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Mahomes and Travis Kelce the second on a 5-yard pass from Mahomes.

The Chiefs already have 226 yards and Mahomes is 13-of-14 for 154 yards and three touchdowns.