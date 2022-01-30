Bengals use a Patrick Mahomes interception to tie the Chiefs 21-21

Getty Images

The Bengals needed some help from the Chiefs, but they have come back from 18 points down to tie the game. Cincinnati scored with 14 seconds remaining in the third quarter and converted a 2-point conversion to knot the game 21-21.

The Chiefs had only 47 yards in the third quarter, punting on their first two possessions of the second half before Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on a screen.

Mahomes was trying to hit Demarcus Robinson when B.J. Hill read it, tipped it in the air and caught it. His 3-yard return set up the Bengals at the Kansas City 27.

It took the Bengals five plays to reach the end zone, but Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase one-on-one with Rashad Fenton. It was a mismatch. Chase scored on a 2-yard pass.

The 2-point conversion was even easier as Burrow had Trent Taylor wide open.

The biggest comeback in an AFC Championship Game was 18 points as the Colts trailed the Patriots 21-3 in 2006 before rallying to win.