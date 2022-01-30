Chiefs confirm Tyrann Mathieu will play

Getty Images

There won’t be any need to wait until the release of inactive lists for the AFC Championship Game to confirm that safety Tyrann Mathieu will be in the Chiefs lineup.

The Chiefs removed whatever suspense remained a little more than two hours ahead of kickoff in Kansas City. They announced that Mathieu has been removed from the injury report and that he will play against the Bengals.

Mathieu was listed as questionable due to the concussion he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Bills. He returned to practice on Thursday and all signs pointed toward him being ready to go for Sunday.

Running back Darrel Williams (toe) is the only other Chiefs player listed as questionable. He did not play last Sunday.