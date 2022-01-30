Chiefs kick 44-yard field goal on last play of regulation to send game to OT

Getty Images

The Chiefs got as close as the Cincinnati 4-yard line to beating the Bengals in regulation. They couldn’t do it.

Instead, Harrison Butker kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to send the game to overtime. For the second consecutive week, the Chiefs are headed to overtime. For the second consecutive week, the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss.

Kansas City will get the ball first in overtime.

No team has ever won back-to-back overtime games in the postseason.

After Jerick McKinnon gained 1 yard to the Cincinnati 4 on first down with 1:26 remaining, the Bengals called their last timeout. Sam Hubbard sacked Patrick Mahomes for a 5-yard loss on second down after Mahomes ran around, burning time.

On third-and-goal from the 9, Mahomes ran all around before Hubbard sacked him again. Mahomes fumbled but recovered to set up the field goal.

Butker’s field goal was the only points scored by the Chiefs in the second half. Kansas City led 21-10 at halftime after the Bengals tackled Tyreek Hill at the 1-yard line with no time left in the first half.