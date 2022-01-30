Chiefs take an early lead on a Patrick Mahomes-to-Tyreek Hill touchdown

Getty Images

The Chiefs are off to a fast start.

They held the Bengals to a three-and-out after Cincinnati took the opening kickoff, and then the Chiefs drove 84 yards in 11 plays.

Kansas City scored on a 10-yard bullet from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill, who was running across the end zone and had a step on Chidobe Awuzie. Hill stretched for the ball, scoring his third touchdown in three postseason games.

The Chiefs lead 7-0 with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter.

The Chiefs challenged a third-down spot and won. They faced a third-and-one at the Kansas City 47. Michael Burton appeared to pick it up before Germaine Pratt tackled him, but officials marked Burton short of the line to gain.

The Chiefs called a timeout and then challenged the spot. They won the challenge but did lose the timeout since it came before the challenge.

Mahomes went 5-for-5 for 48 yards and a touchdown in the drive.