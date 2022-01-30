Chiefs take an early lead on a Patrick Mahomes-to-Tyreek Hill touchdown

Posted by Charean Williams on January 30, 2022, 3:25 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The Chiefs are off to a fast start.

They held the Bengals to a three-and-out after Cincinnati took the opening kickoff, and then the Chiefs drove 84 yards in 11 plays.

Kansas City scored on a 10-yard bullet from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill, who was running across the end zone and had a step on Chidobe Awuzie. Hill stretched for the ball, scoring his third touchdown in three postseason games.

The Chiefs lead 7-0 with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter.

The Chiefs challenged a third-down spot and won. They faced a third-and-one at the Kansas City 47. Michael Burton appeared to pick it up before Germaine Pratt tackled him, but officials marked Burton short of the line to gain.

The Chiefs called a timeout and then challenged the spot. They won the challenge but did lose the timeout since it came before the challenge.

Mahomes went 5-for-5 for 48 yards and a touchdown in the drive.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Chiefs take an early lead on a Patrick Mahomes-to-Tyreek Hill touchdown

  1. The refs going to throw a flag at some point? KC getting away with a lot by their d-backs and o-line.

  2. Chiefs committ PI on back to back pass plays uncalled. Obvious holding on next possession and not called. Guess the league has decided the AFC superbowl participant

  4. A lot of crying by Bengal fans early over calls. How do you think you ever won the 1st game? Chiefs were flagged all day for bogus calls. ENJOY!!

  6. omg i was kidding…..it is Fixovich “reffing” thr game….. i recognize that corrupt, evil, stupid sounding voice anywhere.

  7. The refs going to throw a flag at some point? KC getting away with a lot by their d-backs and o-line.

    this is the same ref that called no flags on KC in SB and never attempted to hide thar fix. you had bosa getting tackled from behind on that BS 47 step dropback, cheits players jumping 5 yds offsides, launching spear to Jimmy G’s head, late hits out of bounds, holding and tripping on bosa/ford on every drive, DB holds everywhere (including where they wiped out a 40 yd kittle catch where he was trying to get unheld when sorensen was getting SMOKED downfield)…i can go on and on. Fixovich is really only known for fixing Championship and Super Bowls at this point.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.