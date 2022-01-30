Darrel Williams active for Chiefs on Sunday

Getty Images

The inactive lists for the AFC Championship Game are in and the Chiefs will have running back Darrel Williams in the lineup.

Williams missed last Sunday’s game with a toe injury and was listed as questionable to play against the Bengals on Sunday. He avoided the inactive list, however, and will join Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon among the team’s backfield options.

The only other player to get an injury designation from the Chiefs this week was safety Tyrann Mathieu, but the team took away his questionable tag on Sunday and cleared him to return from last week’s concussion.

Running back Derrick Gore, tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, cornerback Deandre Baker, and quarterback Shane Buechele are inactive for Chiefs.

Defensive end Cam Sample (groin) and wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) are out for the Bengals after being listed as doubtful. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) is also inactive after being listed as questionable. Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams, and offensive lineman Fred Johnson will also sit out.