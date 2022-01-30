Fred Warner expresses regret for hit on Matthew Stafford: “It looks bad”

Getty Images

After Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an early interception against the 49ers on Sunday, linebacker Fred Warner blew up Stafford with an illegal hit. No flag was thrown.

After the game, Warner opened his press conference by addressing the play.

“I never do anything out of malicious intent,” Warner told reporters. “I watched the video it looks bad. . . . He was in my way and I made the hit. . . . Looking back at it, I feel bad about it.”

Warner said he didn’t see Stafford after the game. But Warner expressed appropriate contrition for something that looked both illegal and dirty.

He’ll surely be fined. If the 49ers had advanced, a potential Super Bowl the Super Bowl could have been on the table.

As it stands, Warner may end up being suspended for the first game of the 2022 season.