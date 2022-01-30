George Kittle touchdown gives 49ers 17-7 lead

Getty Images

The 49ers are getting closer to facing the Bengals in the Super Bowl LVI.

Tight end George Kittle caught a 16-yard touchdown pass to give San Francisco a 17-7 lead over Los Angeles with 1:59 left in the third quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

The 49ers started the possession with the ball on their own 42-yard line after Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not convert a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1. L.A. head coach Sean McVay challenged the play but there was no evidence to overturn it.

Receiver Jauan Jennings caught a 11-yard pass on third-and-10 to move the chains, backing his way into a first down at the L.A. 15. A couple of plays later, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found Kittle down the left seam in the end zone to give San Francisco a 10-point advantage.

That was Kittle’s second catch of the game, but it was a significant one.