If/when Tom Brady retires, could Buccaneers turn to Aaron Rodgers?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2022, 1:36 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
If Tom Brady decides to retire, the Buccaneers will have a big problem. Who will play quarterback for them?

Coach Bruce Arians has described Blaine Gabbert as the most underrated player in the league. (Bruce Arians’s blood-alcohol content was not tested at the time he said this.) 2021 second-rounder Kyle Trask isn’t ready. So what will they do?

Recently, Arians said they’ll consider free agents. They presumably will also consider trades.

If so, could they turn to a trade for Aaron Rodgers?

The Bucs necessarily will be a consideration for Rodgers as he looks for his next team, if/when he decides to leave the Buccaneers. But would Rodgers want to follow Brady? Rodgers definitely would be compared to Brady. If Rodgers didn’t win a Super Bowl his first year in Tampa, the narrative would become (for many) that Brady is better than Rodgers.

Still, it’s incumbent on Rodgers to find a place where the grass is greener than it is in Green Bay. In Denver or Las Vegas (both of which are viable destinations), he’d be competing with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. In Pittsburgh (another viable destination), Rodgers would be dealing with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and (for now) Baker Mayfield.

With the Saints likely to sink post-Payton and the Panthers and Falcons still fighting to become relevant, maybe the Bucs make sense for Rodgers.

That said, the Packers would have to be willing to do the deal. They presumably are far more inclined to ship Rodgers to a non-NFC team.

Actually, staying where he is likely makes the most sense for Rodgers. He can continue to own the NFC North, and also fatten up his record in order to get the No. 1 seed. One of these years, maybe he’ll actually parlay the top seed into a Super Bowl berth.

34 responses to “If/when Tom Brady retires, could Buccaneers turn to Aaron Rodgers?

  1. The Raiders make more sense. They had a coach of low character and are trying to hire another coach of low character, so it just makes sense to have a quarterback of low character.

  2. Would be a good way for Rodgers to get some revenge on Brady. If he won a SB with the same roster, it’d kinda blow a hole in the “Tom made the Bucs” narrative.

  3. Raiders give us Carr and more draft picks than Indy gave up for their QB, done deal if I was the GM.

  5. Rogers play falls off of a cliff when it comes playoff time…
    Can’t win playoff games… No thanks!

  6. I swear to heaven and back with these stupid no sense rumors! When will it ever end! Why would Rodgers want to play for Arians for one? Why would the Packers trade Rodgers to an NFC team. This whole Idea has ignorance written all over it!

  7. I see this a lot where people assume it’s a huge deal for players who are the QB’s in the rest of their division. It cracks me up to see Baker Mayfield listed. The last thing on Aaron Rodgers mind would be where Baker Mayfield is playing.

    The goal is to win the Super Bowl, you have to beat all of the best teams anyway. Your division games make up 6/17 of your schedule. Brady’s Bucs Super Bowl win came when Drew Brees was in his division and the Saints were the one who won the division.

  8. It’s my belief the Packers are looking to cut a deal with Rodgers and D Adams for 1 more shot at a SB run,… but Rodgers has to take a team friendly renegotiated deal to accommodate the salary cap.
    If Not,… Gutey will trade Rodgers for the best deal he can get in compensation regardless of it being in the AFC or NFC.

  9. Well considering the bucs have really nobody under contract and no real space it would be more than stupid.

    Aaron would fit in with his thinking down there for sure but not a good move the Saints defense will be intact and they owned him with a better supporting cast.

    If I were him I would stay away from that defense if I could. Hell he had two picks and only 130 yards. Sounds like they are Tom and Brady kryptonite

  12. Tampa Bay would be a natural choice. TB is already loaded, and SB caliber. Aaron could trade Lambeau Field for the warm sun of Florida. It would be a nice way to wind down a career in the sun and sand of FL. On top of that, Florida’s Trump-lite governor is covid-aligned with Aaron’s me-first mentality.

  13. Brady knows Tampa is about to slide with the talent so he is retiring. Why would Rodgers want to go there knowing that.

  14. If they could get Davante, they might get Aaron. But that bucs team looks like a team whose window is closing, I don’t think they can keep all their FA’s. Rodgers to Gronk would have to be intriguing though, for both parties.

  16. Rogers to the Colts makes sense. Strong running game and solid team. Just clearly lacking a QB. Plus they play in the AFC in a winnable division

  17. If he won a SB with the same roster, it’d kinda blow a hole in the “Tom made the Bucs” narrative.

    ——————–

    Rodgers wouldn’t be able to score 30+ in 3 consecutive playoff games.

    Actually, he was never able to score even 24+ in 3 consecutive playoff games, neither did Peyton.

  22. Aaron Rodgers isn’t in total control of what team he will go to if the Packers were to trade him. He is not a free agent. The Packers will want to get maximum return. The Rams sent two number one picks along with a third rounder as well as Goff to the Lions for Stafford. The Packers are going to want more than that as Rodgers is the better QB. Tampa is in the NFC and I’m sure the Packers would prefer to trade him to an AFC team. The Bucs first rounder this year is way down in the first round so that’s two strikes against that deal. Where ever Rodgers is traded to if he is traded will need to fork over a lot of assets both in draft choices and players.

  23. I also think the notion that Aaron wouldn’t go somewhere because of the other QBs in the division is kind of silly. He loves attention, being in that division would give him 4 guaranteed marquee matchups every season.

  25. Can’t win playoff games
    +++++
    3 wins away from being tied for 3rd place all-time.

    But I assume you mean he’s not able to will his team to victory when it counts? (not since the 2010 perfect pass to Jennings). If so, have to agree.

  26. That could open the door for Brady to play in Green Bay, which has always been his dream.

  27. The narrative doesn’t need to become Brady is better than Rodgers. It already is that, and correctly so.

  28. Rodgers losing his OC (Hackett) to Denver and QB coach (Getsy) to Chicago is starting to look like those in the know in Green Bay believe Rodgers’ days are numbered in Green Bay. His map to another Super Bowl is way more difficult in the AFC but the NFC options are… ugh!

  29. Rodger’s destiny is to be lumped together with Jeff Hostetler, Trent Dilfer and Brad Johnson. One and done in the Super Bowl ring department.

  30. The Bucs even with Brady are the 2019 Patriots at best.
    They sold out hard to repeat this year and the team will be a mess going forward.

  32. the Saints defense will be intact and they owned him with a better supporting cast…
    two picks and only 130 yards.
    +++++
    Saints dominated an out of sync offense with a completely reshuffled offensive line, no doubt.

    But Green Bay has been treating Game #1 like it was the last exhibition game for a couple seasons now. with 1 less exhibition and 1 more regular season game (and aaron being old), they took it to the extreme.

  33. Why Tampa though? The are the weirdest team in the NFL. They were trash, then they were competitive with Dungy, won once in 2002, fell off the map for almost 20 years. Tom Brady took a team to great heights, but would anyone be surprised if the Bucs become a middling team for another 20 years? I am the opposite of a Rodgers fan, but he could do better.

  34. Rogers and Adams will be hired together if that does happen. Oh my, just think about that for a moment.

