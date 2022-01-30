Ja’Marr Chase closing in on the rookie record for receiving yards in a single postseason

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase may be having the best postseason of any rookie wide receiver ever.

Chase had 109 receiving yards in the divisional round of the playoffs and 116 yards in the wild card round, giving him 225 yards so far in the postseason. With another 18 yards today, he’ll have more postseason receiving yards than any other rookie ever.

The current record was set by Torry Holt, who had 242 receiving yards as a rookie with the Rams in the 1999 postseason. Chase has averaged 88 yards a game through 19 games so far in his brief NFL career, so getting the 18 he needs to surpass Hold should be a breeze.

The rookie with the second-most receiving yards in a single postseason was Austin Collie, who had 241 receiving yards in the 2009 postseason as a rookie with the Colts. Chase is currently third all-time.

Today Chase can also become just the second player ever to have 100 receiving yards in each of his first three postseason games. Larry Fitzgerald is the only player who has done that before.