Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2022, 11:08 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
With the 49ers leading by three and just under 10 minutes left in the game, the Rams dialed up an ill-advised deep pass. San Francisco safety Jaquiski Tartt had the ball in his hands for an interception that wouldn’t have necessarily ended the game; however, a pick in that spot would have made it much harder for the Rams to tie it up or win in regulation.

Tartt inexplicably dropped what would have been his first interception of the season. After the game, Tartt faced the music regarding his mistake.

“I feel like I let me brothers down,” Tartt told reporters. “My play was a crucial one that I left on the field.”

He said that when he saw the ball in the air, “I thought, ‘He fucked up. We’re about to win this game.”

Tartt called the situation a “moment of truth,” and he acknowledged that he failed to deliver.

“I didn’t drop a ball in practice all week,” Tartt said. “Caught everything that came my way.
You only get that moment when you get it. . . . When it was in the air, I was like, I’m gonna be that guy. I just didn’t come up with it.”

It happens. And it happened to Tartt. He deserves a ton of credit for having the poise and courage to stand up and give candid answers in a very difficult spot.

17 responses to “Jaquiski Tartt: Potential interception was “moment of truth,” and I failed to deliver

  1. That’s exactly what I was thinking, that if he had intercepted the pass, more likely 9ers win that game.

  3. I feel bad for him but if he makes the easiest INT of his life, the 49ers are going to the Superbowl.

  4. Then the next play Tartt allows a long pass completion to a Ram’s receiver
    and also is flagged for 15 yards for leading with his helmet. Those 2 plays
    back to back allow the Rams to win the game. Tartt is the Rams MVP…

  6. Yep. When this happened I thought this will come back to bite us. It sure did.

  7. this is one of those scott norwood plays….feel really bad for him. its important we get db’s that can be playmakers. lynch has completely ignored the secondary which is suprising from a hall of fame safety.

  9. Jamal Adams would of intercepted the pass and ran it back for a touchdown!!!!

    Best safety in the league!! Aka G.O.A.T

  11. Each team dropped interceptions. Ramsey should of had one too.

  12. That was the moment everything went south for the San Francisco Football Team, the great momentum shift. Credit goes to the Rams for capitalizing on the opportunity, but that was where the wind went out of their sails, for sure

  14. Huge play, that if made would have changed the comments about Stafford and Garoppolo made here tonight.
    Neither are elite quarterbacks who can be counted on in the big moments, and both can be pressed into making critical mistakes. The Rams were lucky that Tartt dropped an easy interception, the 49ers weren’t as lucky in the final minute when Garoppolo’s was.

  15. Catch the ball in your hands. It’s basic fundamentals. That might have been the easiest interception in history.

  16. Can’t make too much of big deal about the play. Jalen Ramsey dropped TWO int’s that would have probably been pick 6’s. It happens.

  17. What a goat. Reminded me of the 2011 title game fumble by the SF punt returner, Kyle Williams, on that punt with like 3 minutes to go vs the Giants. Horrible.

    Lost the game.

