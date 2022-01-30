Josh McDaniels will see Broncos, Patriots, Colts in 2022

Getty Images

More than a decade after being fired by the Broncos, Josh McDaniels will become a head coach again, once things are indeed finalized in Las Vegas. (If they’re finalized.)

For McDaniels’s first season in Las Vegas, he’ll encounter a trio of franchises with which he has obvious connections.

Obviously, the Raiders will host the Broncos, as the Raiders always do. The Raiders also host the Patriots, with whom McDaniels worked for many years, and the Colts, whom McDaniels jilted four years ago.

It will make for a compelling for season for McDaniels, who undoubtedly is far better prepared to get it done than he was when he got his first crack at starting.