Mac Jones is going to the Pro Bowl

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones‘ rookie season is ending with a trip to the Pro Bowl.

The Patriots announced that Jones has been added to the AFC roster on Sunday. They did not announce whose place he is taking in the game.

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson were the original selections for the team. Jackson missed the final weeks of the season with an ankle injury and Josh Allen said this week that he would not go to the game as an alternate. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow would have been another replacement choice, but he’s heading to the Super Bowl.

Jones was 352-of-521 for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions during the regular season.